Coronavirus in Israel: The government will not meet on Tuesday in connection with the Purim curfew

The government will meet on Tuesday to decide whether to impose a overnight curfew during the upcoming Purim festival and to discuss a plan to return students in grades 7-10 to school next week in contrast to the Ministry of Health.

Purim falls on Thursday night and Friday, except in Jerusalem, where the festival will run until Sunday this year, in an unusual three-day celebration.

Restrictions already set for the holiday require people to celebrate only with their nuclear family, but to ban all other forms of parties and gatherings, while synagogues can choose to operate at 50% of their capacity only for passport holders green or with a maximum of ten people inside and twenty people outside.

Health officials decided to push for stricter regulations following numerous reports of Israelis staging illegal events.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein will propose that the government impose a curfew at night between 8pm and 5am from Thursday to Sunday, when people will be required to stay within 1,000 meters of their home.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he asked the ministry to submit to the government a sketch that would allow people to celebrate while preventing a rise in morbidity. Alternative Prime Minister Benny Gantz also called for further restrictions Sunday, but his Blue and White Party may demand a curfew in red cities.

Gantz also expressed an urgency to turn students in grades 7-10 into classes. Under Channel 12, the plan the government is expected to discuss will allow students in the green and yellow cities, as well as students from families where parents are vaccinated in other cities, to return to school after Purim’s break.

But in an interview with the channel, Director-General of the Ministry of Health Chezy Levy stressed the importance of waiting until March 7, the date indicated by the ministry for the start of the next round of openings.

Earlier in the day, Edelstein, Netanyahu and Transport Minister Miri Regev decided that the number of Israelis returning from abroad allowed into the country every day would be reduced to 200.

This came a day after the Knesset Committee on Constitution, Law and Justice decided to extend mandatory isolation in coronavirus hotels for those flying outside by just 24 hours – until midnight tonight – instead of until March 1. as the government had demanded last week.

DIT SN Sunday, the number of allowed returnees in the country expanded to about 2,000 from about 600 in previous weeks. For the past month, regulations have required all returnees to quarantine a coronavirus hotel, except for people who have been fully vaccinated or for specific humanitarian cases.

When the committee met to vote on the extension of the measure, however, committee chairman Yaakov Asher expressed his doubts about the system, noting that according to the data, only about 30% of returnees were sent to hotels.

Asher stressed that while he did not like the idea of ​​imposing some form of electronic surveillance to ensure people quarantine at home, it would probably be better than forcing them to stay in a hotel. The MKs present at the committee meeting supported his proposal.

According to an announcement from the Ministry of Transport, the limit of 200 returnees per day will be enforced until the mandatory quarantine on hotels is restored or an alternative solution is found.

While the authorities have looked into the possibility of giving quarantineers an electronic device to track them, the solution presents several problematic issues, including legal difficulties that would have to be resolved with full legislation.

“Insulating the house for returnees from abroad is not effective enough: We discovered many violations,” said Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish. “Everyone understands the fear of allowing different variants of the virus and the decision to cancel hotels means opening the door for them.”

The deputy minister explained that the government is in the process of deciding whether to promote the necessary legislation on electronic surveillance.

“The government’s solution is that everyone will go to hotels and those who take a negative test will be able to leave and isolate themselves at home using a digital bracelet,” he revealed.

The decision to limit the number of people entering the country to 200 will also affect young immigrants, and Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata vehemently opposed it.

Also Monday, Israel achieved the goal of three million people vaccinated with both doses of coronavirus, while about 1.4 million had received their first stroke.

About 3,041 new cases of the new coronavirus were reported the previous day, with 6.3% of tests coming back positive.

Of all those infected, 801 were in serious condition. The death toll was 5,593.