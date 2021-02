New Zealand volunteers move 28 whales in rescue efforts

Volunteers first managed to displace the whales Monday evening by tide. But sometime overnight, the whales beach again. So the volunteers restored them again on Tuesday. Louisa Hawkes, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit whale rescue group Project Jonah, said the whales had moved deeper into the ocean than on the first attempt, giving them more hope. They have gone much further than yesterday, she said. They are cautiously optimistic that they will not return. She said it is quite common for pilot whales to rebuild once or twice before leaving. Up to 200 volunteers helped keep the whales healthy and calm while they were on the beaches. Guided by Project Jonah and Conservation Department guards, the volunteers immersed the whales in buckets of water and held them on their feet to make sure the creatures did not put too much pressure on their feathers. After restoring the whales, the volunteers then formed human chains in the water in an attempt to stop them from swimming back ashore. Hawkes said on Tuesday they used a bloated pontoon to transport a whale out to the deeper sea in the hope that she would call her friends to follow. After the whales had crossed several routes, she said, the boats replaced the humans in forming a barrier on shore. It has been a great community effort, she said. Trapped whales were first spotted by a tour operator early Monday in an area that has been the site of previous massive blockages. Sometimes described as a whale trap, the Farewell Spits long coastline and gently sloping beaches seem to make it difficult for whales to navigate away once approached. There are various theories as to why whales trap themselves, from chasing prey too far to shore to trying to protect a sick member of the group or rescuing a predator. Four years ago, more than 650 pilot whales were looted at Farewell Spit in two separate mass ranges. More than 350 died while about 300 were rescued. Pilot whales are relatively small but can grow to over 6 meters (20 feet). Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

