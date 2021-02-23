International
Australian senators want digital giants ‘restrained’ beyond Code of Media Agreements
Senators this week have raised concerns with issues adjacent to the Medium Media Reconciliation Code, reviving debate over the monopoly practices used by digital giants and the amount of tax they pay under.
But on Monday evening, senators introduced changes under Law 2021 on Amending Treasury Laws (News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code)trying to curb the way data is collected and used by platforms operating in Australia.
Australian Green Senator Nick McKim said Australians need to have more control over how companies collect data about them online, who has access to that data, and how and for what purposes that data is used.
CHANGES [PDF] raises privacy concerns and says the use of personal data for commercial gain cannot be ignored by the government. He urges the government to implement, as a matter of priority, protection equivalent to the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Approximation of Australia Privacy Act 1988 with part of the GDPR was requested by a part of the respondents in the review of the General Prosecutor of the Act. Facebook, for example, suggested that making such a change would prevent the creation of a “splinternet” and the Cyber Security Cooperative Research Center (CSCRC), which is located at Edith Cowan University in Western Australia, has called for similar to determining personal information to be converted to GPDR compliant.
“The power of big data, corporations like Facebook and Google, to oversee their customers, their daily users and collect that data and sell it for their big profit at their expense of people’s privacy and the integrity of their use of the internet, is simply extraordinary, ”Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young said during the debate Monday night.
“It must be restored inside.
“We need to make sure we apply proper data protection and user privacy right here in Australia.”
Center Alliance senator Stirling Griff noted Facebook pulling Australian news from its platform Thursday, saying the social media site “being cheated” has demonstrated an urgent need to fix digital platforms.
Changing it will force designated platforms to disclose their user data practices.
“They will have to publish the types of data they collect, what data they make available to other businesses or foreign governments, and how users can choose not to collect their private data,” he said.
“Transparency alone will not change their behavior, but it does mean that users are more informed about digital platform practices and will spark a debate about appropriate practices.”
Labor Sen. Deborah O’Neill used her time during the debate to show the spread of fake news on platforms such as Facebook.
“We saw the terrible effects of Trump’s big lie for the 2020 election, with the Capitol riots, domestic terrorism sponsored by the spread of QAnon crazy theory and online message boards, and incitement to religious and ethnic violence. in Myanmar and Sri Lanka fueled by inflammatory and fake social media posts, “she said.
“As we saw during the pandemic, even the basic facts about the virus and simple measures such as wearing masks became political and controversial facts. Disorders like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were promoted in the face of scientific evidence and the wearing of masks. plain fabric was called ‘child abuse’.
“We can not continue to allow lies to spread through search platforms and social media.”
However, the ALP and the Greens did not oppose the adoption of the Code through the House of Representatives earlier this month.
