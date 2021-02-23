Spotify to expand international footprint in 85 new markets – TechCrunch

Over the next few days, Spotify will launch its service in 85 new markets and also open 36 new languages ​​on the platform. The news was announced on its online event, Stream On today.

Expansion includes markets throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. Combined, these markets involve more than a billion people. With these launches, Spotify says that “sounds and stories that once remained local will have access to a global audience of fans in nearly 180 markets.” And as part of its ongoing commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem that connects creators, listeners and content, this move represents the company’s widest expansion in the market to date.

According to the company, it will work closely with local creators and partners in each market to provide a customized experience that meets their unique needs, with scalable language translations and specialized payment formats. In addition, the expansion of Spotify is likely to accelerate the discovery of more genres such as Afrobeats, Amapiano, K-Pop and Reggaeton that have earned a place in the global music scene.

“Existing rich music cultures in each of these markets will now be able to reach Spotifys global audience. All this untapped musical energy and access to our innovative creative tools will help artists reach new heights. and empower them to turn their passion into a profession, “reads a passage in the company statement.

Working with local creators and partners, here is a holistic approach to how Spotify plans to offer its music offerings in each region.

First, his free and premium plans will be available in all markets. It will also offer individual, family, doubles and student opportunities in selected markets, which Spotify does not specify. Also in each of these new markets, Spotify will offer its complete global catalog. The company adds that it will continue to work with local rights holders and partners to expand its catalog to include more local offerings worldwide.

The complete podcast catalogs of the global broadcasting giant will be launched in most of these markets. For other markets, Spotify will work closely with local partners to introduce more podcasts from its catalog, as well as Spotifys property creator platform Anchor.

Other offers include providing a personalized user experience through its home screen and browsing and search features. Once launched in these markets, Spotify will be available on mobile and desktop players as the company works with local partners to introduce Spotify on more platforms, including TVs, speakers, wearables and cars in the coming months.

Having more listeners on our platform creates more opportunities for artists and podcasters to make a living from their work. And more creative means more audio content for our users to discover, said Alex Norstrm, chief business officer for freemium at Spotify. This creates an essential flywheel between creators and listeners that is the foundation of our business and ultimately, is what will drive the audio industry forward.

Spotify currently has more than 340 million active users and 150 million subscribers using its premium ad-free product in 93 markets. This expansion will take the streaming giant to 178 markets globally. Here are the new markets – in Africa, they include Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Cote d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Swaziland, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Laos, Macau, the Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Uzbekistan make up the Asian market.

For Europe, it is Georgia and San Marino. Markets in the Caribbean and Latin America include Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Curaao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago.

Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu complete the list from Oceania.

The news of the expansion follows a series of announcements made today by Spotify where it also launched Spotify HiFi in selected global markets and launched a new tool “Discovery Mode” in beta.