



Known for his Western-style costumes and sober soft tones, Yamani helped Saudi Arabia command a dominant presence in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries since its inception. The kingdom remains a heavyweight in the group even today and its decisions permeate the oil industry, affecting prices from the barrel down to the gas station. For the global oil industry, for politicians and senior civil servants, for journalists and for the world at large, Yaman became the representative, and indeed the symbol, of the new oil age, wrote author Daniel Yergin in his major book on oil industry Price. His appearance, with his large, calm eyes, seemingly not following the coffee, and Van Dyke’s beard cut, slightly curved, became known to the planet. Yamani became oil minister in 1962 and will lead the ministry until 1986. He served a crucial role in the OPEC oil cartel as producers around the world began to try to dictate prices in the world market previously dominated by economic policies. western nations. Yamani was the first Saudi representative on the board of OPEC governors in 1961. From his position, he became known not for the hysteria that accompanied years of unrest throughout the wider Middle East, but for an ever-calm negotiating style. that the Saudi ministers after him tried to imitate But that style for an oil king known by the venerable Sheikh would be tested by time, which included turmoil in the global energy market. This was especially true in the Eastern War in 1973, in which Egypt, Syria and its allies launched a surprise attack on Israel on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur. When the US under President Richard Nixon moved to support Israel, Arab producers in OPEC agreed to cut their supply by 5% per month. When Nixon continued his support, the decision sparked what would become known as the oil weapon, a total embargo on the US and other countries. Prices in the US would rise by 40%, leading to gasoline shortages and long lines at the pump. World oil prices will quadruple, leading to the first wealth now across the Arab Gulf countries today. In 1975, Yamani found himself twice in major moments of history. He stood alone outside the room when a nephew of King Faisal assassinated the monarch in March. In December, Yamani found himself among those taken hostage at OPEC headquarters in Vienna, an attack that killed three people and left 11 captured. The attack ended with all pro-Palestinian militants released and held hostage. Yamani then described Carlos, a Venezuelan whose real name is Ilich Ramrez Snchez, as a ruthless terrorist operating with cold-blooded surgical precision. From that moment on, Yaman traveled with a bodyguard escort wherever he went. Yamani also oversaw what would become the full nationalization of Arabian American Oil Co. after the oil crisis in 1973. Today, it is better known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Aramco, a major employer for the kingdom and its main source of income. In 1986, Saudi King Fahd ousted Yaman with a brief statement from the Saudi State Press Agency. At the time, it was believed that Yaman disagreed with the king in his insistence that OPEC work for a permanent system of production quotas and that the kingdom would be given a larger share of the total. Saudi Arabia eventually went along with another interim deal. Yamani was born in Mecca in 1930, when camels were still roaming the streets of the holy city. His father and grandfather were religious teachers and Islamic advocates. He eventually studied at New York University and Harvard. Twice married, he has survived by many children and grandchildren. Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







