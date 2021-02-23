Birds with different feathers: A square, six different international cuisines | tidings

A bypass mall in Venice is the last place you can expect to find a high-end dining facility.
Bird Bay Plaza will soon count six of them, representing Peru, India, Thailand, Italy, Albania and Haiti. Four are among the 10 best Venice restaurants of 2021, rated annually by the Venice Food Community.
Of course, they were open to all kinds of uses, said Commodore Realty owner and managing partner David Puyanic, whose family has owned Bird Bay Plaza for over 20 years. We have a lot of parking and visibility, which attracts tenants, and the rents are fair. We own other properties across the state and strive to allow everyone to develop in their own right, to meet the needs of the communities.
But here in Venice, people do not seem to need as much as in other countries.
Venetians require experiences, like eating out and exercising. Lying along the Heritage Trail, Bird Bay Plaza is a portal for both.
El Chipotle Market & Restaurant Latin
The tenant / tenant with the longest beach, Raul Perez Coral, has operated a Latin market there for 14 years, with a precious bistro behind him for seven.
For more than 25 years Rauls’s parents ran downtown Lima, the only Peruvian restaurant specializing in authentic Amazonian jungle food. Sometimes they had to clean up the place because the president of Peru was coming for dinner.
Young Raul studied engineering and started his own business. But when divorce and depression left him feeling trapped in his land, he sold everything to start over in Florida.
On the eve of a recession it was not the best time to buy a Latin market, but he held it until he saved enough to add a little taqueria back.
Like his parents a restaurant of some sort, his food is the unique place that is specifically Peruvian, but accommodates locals who love Mexican food.
Peruvian memories lie on its walls and the scent of Peruvian spices passes through a passage deliberately shaped like a pyramid with the flat top of the sun god Inca. The same lucky shape echoes throughout the restaurant.
Coral makes vivid, onomatopoeic sounds as it describes the crumbs and squeaks of Peruvian dishes like Lomo Saltado, ribeye served with plantain, yucca, fried rice and beans and signature chipotle salad.
Peruvian specials and images of his beloved Machu Picchu make the coffee feel at home.
Indian Cuisine co-owner Tikka Crystal Sureddy had never been in the restaurant business.
She said, My husband, Krishna, is a businessman who is not afraid to try new things and everyone likes him. Weve had convenience stores, liquor stores and gas stations. The restaurant was next on the list.
Three years ago, when Krishna started looking for a place for an Indian restaurant, the former Tomatillos Fresh Mex location at Bird Bay Plaza proved perfect. Its open kitchen window allows dinners to look at the chef at work and breathe in the dark aroma of Indian spices.
Customers recalled that there might have been an Indian restaurant in Venice 30 years ago, but the market was not ready for it then.
It is now Less than a month after the TIC opened two years ago, it hosted a Venice Foodies dinner and 72 guests filled the venue. The group just voted number one in Venice for the second year in a row.
The Sureddys realize that some dinners are poor on Indian food, so they kept the menu small, varied and fearless. They can suggest softer dishes for beginners and adjust the spice level from 0 to 10.
And if something is not what you expected, you would always be happy to replace it, Crystal added.
At Star Thai & Sushi, Bangkok-born chef Mike Castro, dishes of sushi masterpieces.
When local favorite Thai Spice closed four years ago, Mike and his wife, Ormmy, took the opportunity to open their second restaurant in its Bird Bay Plaza space.
A sushi chef at Sarasotas Pacific Rim, later owner of Star Thai & Sarasota Sushi, Mike was nervous about opening in Venice. Sarasota was his home for more than six years and the home base for his first venture at the Star restaurant. All his friends were there and they really liked his cooking.
But Mike and Ormmy realized they could make a difference in a location that had already embraced Thai cuisine. Add the sushi mix and warm hospitality to the mix, and they knew they would succeed.
For Mike, Sushi is an art form. He perfected the cooking of the rice to the point where his rolls look created from a whole different food, like fabrics, fine and almost translucent. Artistic splashes of multicolored sauce explode beneath the lobster towers and scallops.
Mike was trusted, I did not tell anyone that I was opening in Venice. No advertising. When the door opened, there was already a line. My clients followed me here!
This kind of love made him go through two months of coronavirus restrictions, to come out even more profitable, mostly through taking orders.
Everyone supported me, he said.
Three sisters Chef Veronica Zeppi, Laura de Luca and Julia de Lucawork together, along with mother Elena and father Renato, at the La Botte Italian Bistro.
When it comes to family matters, you work hard and take pride in what you do, Elena said.
De Lucas, who loved the area for years, moved here in 2019 from Rome, where they ran a successful hotel business.
It was always our dream to open a restaurant, Laura said. We thought it would be more beneficial to open here in the US, where people would appreciate the authenticity of our culture and cuisine.
Six months from now, La Botte will be Bird Bay’s newest restaurant until Chaz 51 opens its doors.
For their little bistro on a former Subway they chose the name La Botte, after the Italian proverb Nella botte piccolo c il vino buonoIn small bottles there is good wine.
By adaptation, they also chose a wine dispenser that imported from small Italian vineyards.
In fact, most of their products are imported from Italy, to recreate their Roman menu. They make their own bread, sauces, sweets and all pasta.
So far, we have been very lucky, Laura said. We have a lot of repeat clients, lovers with the weekly specifics of Chef Veronica, where we experiment with dishes like black paint.
They also source fresh produce for menus that change seasonally. For example, they found a way to make their own domestic ricotta, topped with Italian chestnut honey and crushed chestnuts.
We are not adapting to American tastes, said Elena. And our customers are happy that we are not.
Gëzimi Hoti, her sister Angela and their mother, Alma, greet the guests with loud and optimistic tweets.
How are you today? You can sit wherever you want!
Joys Kouzine is a regular bar, a dinner café serving breakfast and lunch.
What makes Joys as international as the rest of Bird Bay Plaza is its name (the kitchen is Greek for cuisine) and its unique mix of cuisines, born of father Benny Hotis Albanian upbringing, years of Italian cooking in Rome, and a strong Mediterranean influence in the cuisine Albania borders Greece and stretches a stone that is thrown across the Adriatic from Italy.
So they specialize in sweet and savory French-style crepes and Greek lunch dishes, including the best-selling lap pita and home-made, yoghurt-based chicken suvlaki pituita. Alma makes baklava from her native Greece.
We like the people around us, Benny said.
Some of them eat at Joys every day.
When they do not come in, said Angela, we look for them.
Hidden in an industrial park, Chaz 51 Steakhouse was no ordinary restaurant. A delicious institution with soft jazz and sophisticated service, a device in Venice Foodies Top 10, it has evolved over the past five years from cafes to bistros to beautiful steak / seafood homes.
His Haiti-born chief executive, Charles Amherst, was promoted step by step from the dishwasher to a restaurant in Miami, where he ended up at the top by the age of 19. He became a Ruths Chris regional chef, traversing the country opening new restaurants before going out on his own with Chaz 51.
Wed was very successful, Amherst said. But this year was a different animal.
Late last year, he finally found a more prominent, central location: the 8,000-square-foot space left about a year ago by China Tokyo.
That’s the next level for Chaz 51, he said. At four times the size, there is plenty of room for dining clubs in Venice.
I am happy that Charles is approaching the opening, Puyanic said. The fact that followers are looking for him in a hard place to find is a clear sign that he is doing something that people want. Once you have it in an atmosphere with full bar space and high peaks of a fine dining restaurant, hell thrives.