China says non-patriots should be barred from HK government roles





The central government is very concerned and therefore has to solve problems to prevent the situation from deteriorating to a point where the One Country, Two Systems principle can no longer be applied in Hong Kong. Xia Baolong, a senior Chinese official overseeing Hong Kong affairs, said Monday that China was preparing to intervene in the electoral reform process in cities and that only patriots should have key roles in government and the judiciary. He said legal loopholes needed to be closed. When the National People’s Congress, a legislative body accountable to the Chinese Communist Party, convenes next month, it is also expected to propose changes to the composition of the committee that elects Hong Kong chief executive. While that committee has already been made in China’s favor, there are still 117 seats assigned to district councilors. District councils, the only layer of government in Hong Kong where there are full, direct elections, are now dominated by pro-democracy politicians who won a landslide victory in the 2019 polls following a move against pro-Beijing candidates. The possibility of more direct intervention in the Hong Kong political system by China has not surprised observers, as the NPC last year passed new national security laws that have been used to arrest hundreds of pro-democracy figures and effectively remove any political opposition to the government by the Legislative Council. In November, four pro-democracy lawmakers were expelled from the Hong Kong Legislative Council for failing to show clear allegiance to Beijing. Fifteen other pro-democracy lawmakers resigned in protest of the ouster, which left lawmakers backing China’s influence in Hong Kong. The county council is Hong Kong, which remains the only stronghold of politicians critical of the Beijing government. The Hong Kong Legislative Council elections were postponed last year in a move the government attributed to the coronavirus outbreak. Critics said Beijing wanted to halt the process because of the popularity of pro-democracy candidates following the 2019 protests.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos