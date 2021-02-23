Tokyo registered 275 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday





Tokyo reported 275 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said, a day after the capital recorded its lowest daily figure since early November. Tuesday’s census, which was also below 500 for the 17th day in a row, came as Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo prefectures urged the central government to lift the new coronavirus emergency at the end of the month, ahead of its due date. last on March 7th. Of the people found to be infected with the virus in Tokyo, 61 were in their 20s, 50 in their 30s and 35 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over account for 65 cases. The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients under the criteria of metropolitan governments increased by one from the previous day to 77. Reflecting the latest figures, the cumulative number of cases in the capital was 110,187. Tokyo’s total daily issues came after 4,154 tests were conducted on Saturday. It usually takes about three days for test results to affect the daily counting of cases. Meanwhile, Kyoto prefectural governors Osaka and Hyogo held a virtual meeting Tuesday with economic revival minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is leading the country’s response to the pandemic. The state of emergency, the second Japan in response to the pandemic, was initially declared for a month on January 7 and covered 11 prefectures including Tokyo and surrounding areas. The emergency was later extended to March 7 for 10 of the prefectures. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike remains cautious about lifting the emergency in the capital, which is said to still be experiencing a severe infection situation. Koike said she was planning to hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, with the governors of neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures. On Monday, the national number of new COVID-19 cases reached 740, falling below 1,000 for the first time in seven days, as 56 new virus-related deaths were reported. The number of critically ill patients was 510, one less than the day before, according to the health ministry. Meanwhile, Osaka Prefecture registered 62 new cases on Monday, marking the fifth day in a row with less than 100 new infections, while Tochigi Prefecture did not report new cases for the first time since November 8. Infections with a new variant of the coronavirus that has spread to the UK were also newly confirmed in five people, including in Osaka and neighboring Kyoto prefecture. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENTER)





