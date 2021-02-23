The patient, Gabriella Forgione, did not complain. The 25-year-old pharmacy employee was happy to be pushed and slaughtered at a hospital in Nice, southern France, to advance her increasingly urgent request to regain her sense of smell. Along with her sense of taste, she suddenly disappeared when she became ill with COVID-19 in November, and no one came back.

Being deprived of the pleasures of food and the aromas of the things she likes are being shown to be difficult in her body and mind. Burned by scents both good and bad, Forgione is losing weight and confidence.

Sometimes I wonder, Do I smell bad? she confessed. Normally, I wear perfume and I like things to smell nice. Not being able to smell worries me a lot.

One year into the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and researchers are still trying to better understand and treat the accompanying COVID-19-associated anosmia-related odor loss epidemic, emptying most of the joy of life from a growing number of of patients with long-term irritable tenderness such as Forgiveness

Even specialist doctors say there is a lot about the condition that they still do not know and they are learning as they go along in their diagnoses and treatments. Damage and change of smell have become so common with COVID-19 that some researchers suggest that simple odor tests can be used to track coronavirus infections in countries with few laboratories.

For most people, olfactory problems are temporary, often resolving on their own after a few weeks. But a small minority are complaining of persistent dysfunction long after the other symptoms of COVID-19 have disappeared. Some have reported total or partial loss of smell six months after infection. Longer, some doctors say, are now approaching a full year.

Researchers working on disturbing disability say they are optimistic that most will eventually recover, but fear that some will not. Some doctors are concerned that an increasing number of patients with bad breath, many of them young, may be more prone to depression and other difficulties and weigh in on strained health systems.

They are losing color in their lives, said Dr. Thomas Hummel, who heads the clinic of aroma and taste facilities at the University Hospital in Dresden, Germany.

These people will survive and be successful in their lives, in their professions, Hummel added. But their lives will be much poorer.

At the Face and Neck University Institute in Nice, Dr. Clair Vandersteen shook the tube after the nose odor under Faliones’s nose as he had rooted in the nostrils with his camera.

Do you perceive any smell? Nothing Zero? All right, he asked, while she repeatedly and apologetically answered in the negative.

Only the last tube provoked a clear reaction.

Urgh! Oh, that stinks, Falion yelped. Fish!

The test was over, Vandersteen gave his diagnosis.

You need a huge amount of an odor to be able to smell something, he told her. You have not completely lost your sense of smell, but neither is it good.

He sent her with homework: six months of olfactory rehabilitation. Twice a day, choose two or three fragrant things, like a lavender sprig or jars of perfume, and sniff them for two to three minutes, he ordered.

If you smell something, fine. If not, no problem. Try again, focusing heavily on lavender painting, a beautiful purple bloom, he said. You have to insist.

Loss of smell can be more than just a concern. Smoke from a spreading fire, a gas leak or the stench of rotten food can all pass dangerously unnoticed. Vapors from a used diaper, dog dirt on a shoe or sweaty armpits can be embarrassingly ignored.

And as poets have long known, scents and emotions are often like intertwined lovers.

Evan Cesa enjoyed the meal time. Now they are a daily chore. A fish dinner in September that suddenly seemed odorless first flagged to the 18-year-old sports student that COVID-19 had attacked his senses. The foodstuffs became simple textures, with only sweet suggestions and salinity remaining.

Five months later, having breakfast on chocolate chip cookies in front of the classrooms, Cesa was still chewing cheerfully, as if swallowing cardboard.

Eating no longer has any purpose for me, he said. It is simply a waste of time.

Cesa is among the patients with anosmia being studied by researchers in Nice who, before the pandemic, had used fragrance in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. They also used soothing scents to treat post-traumatic stress among children following a terrorist truck attack in Nice in 2016, when a driver plowed through holiday crowds, killing 86 people.

Researchers are now turning their expertise into COVID-19, joining perfumers from the fragrance-producing town near Grasse. Perfumer Aude Galouye worked on scented waxes dipped under Cesa’s nose to measure his olfactory impairment, with scents in varying concentrations.

The feeling of smell is a feeling that is fundamentally forgotten, Galouye said. We do not realize the effect it has on our lives except, obviously, when we no longer have it.

Examinations at Cesa and other patients also include language and attention tests. Nice researchers are exploring whether olfactory complaints are related to COVID-related cognitive difficulties, including problems with concentration. Cesa got stuck choosing the word boat when kayaking was the obvious choice in a test.

This is completely unexpected, said Magali Payne, a speech therapist on the team. This young person should not experience language problems.

We need to keep digging, she said. We are discovering things as we look at patients.

Cesa wants to restore his senses, to celebrate the taste of pasta in carbonara sauce, his favorite dish and to permeate the aromatic wonders of the splendid spaces outside.

One might think that it is not important to be able to smell nature, trees, forests, he said. But when you lose the sense of smell, you realize how lucky we really are to be able to smell these things.

