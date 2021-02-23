Scientists find kangaroo painted more than 17,000 years ago is the oldest painting in Australia





A painting of a kangaroo in Western Australia is the oldest known rock art, according to scientists, who say radiocarbon dating analysis shows it was created more than 17,000 years ago. The kangaroo appearance was among a number of rock paintings first recorded by researchers in the 1990s in the Kimberley region, which holds one of the world’s largest collections of indigenous rock art. Scientists at several universities and research agencies have worked with local leaders to analyze the paintings, with their findings published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behavior. Stone-painted art are some of the earliest recorded attempts at human communication, with some of the oldest examples of animal descriptions found in Sulawesi, Indonesia. However, it has proven a challenge to date paintings older than 6,000 years, as the organic material in the paint pigment – which is essential for radiocarbon encounters – is hard to find. So instead, the Australian team used wasp nests. A rare description of a human figure from Kimberley’s oldest style of painting. Credit: Pauline Heaney and Damien Finch They found the remains of 27 ancient wasp nests – which can be dated with radiocarbon – above and below 16 different rock paintings, according to the letter. The strategy is simple: if the nests are built on rock art, the art should be older. If the art is built on nests, the nests should be older. Meeting these nests gives scientists a minimum and maximum age for rock paintings. The main source of carbon in these nests, which are made partly of clay, is from charcoal fragments . There were frequent fires in the region that burned short-lived vegetation such as grass, so most nests contained relatively recent coal when they were built. Ancient nests often also contain plant material or insect fragments that wasps were collected to feed the larvae, which contain all the carbon. A painting of a snake on a rock shelter wall in Kimberley, with many other paintings painted on it. Credit: Pauline Heaney and Damien Finch Dating wasp nests, the authors of this study confirmed that most of the paintings were produced between 17,000 and 13,000 years ago. Some of the older paintings include a picture of a boomerang and a rare description of a human figure leaning on its back. Others described animals including a snake, a lizard-like figure, and three macropods — the marsupial family that includes kangaroos, wallabies, and quokkas. The kangaroo painting was dated between 17,100 and 17,500 years ago. Wassht painted on the sloping ceiling of a rock shelter, home to thousands of fossilized wasp nests. “Many other dates from this period are required before the full chronological extent of the paintings still visible today is determined,” the researchers write. This study is part of the larger multidisciplinary Kimberley Rock Art Meetings Project, who uses several different technologies to study the evolution of rock art and the natural landscape.

