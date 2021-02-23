Weather in Scotland – Flood warnings of life threatening as 120 mm of rain falls in winds 24 hours and 70 miles per hour to hit the country





SCOTS is facing life-threatening flood warnings as strong winds and heavy rain erupt the country. The Met Office rain and amber flood warnings are in effect from today at 12:00 and will last for 24 hours. 4 Heavy rain can bring floods across the country 4 Rain and wind warnings are in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday The Scots will face a heavy rainfall of up to 120 mm of rain in a period of 24-36 hours. Most of the country will still be hit by 40-60 mm of rain which could mean serious flooding. Tayside surrounding Stirling have been warned to prepare for conditions of horror. Another part of Scotland at the border is involved in the amber warning. Moments Scottish Bikers and van driver ignore stop sign to drive along flooded road The Met Office warns that homes and businesses could be flooded with rapid leakage or potentially deep water that could be life-threatening. Rural communities can be cut off by flooded roads with delays and cancellations of rail and road transport. A Met Office forecast read: "A continuous and often heavy rain spell will hit most of Scotland on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 4 Winds of 70 miles per hour can bring big waves to coastal communities 4 Driving conditions will be dangerous "Accumulations of rainfall of 40 to 60 mm are expected quite widely throughout the warning area with some places that can see 80-120 mm in a period of 24 to 36 hours, although there is still some uncertainty in the total peak . "Drying conditions will arrive from the west during the second half of Wednesday. Strong south winds are likely to accompany the rain." Much of Scotland has been issued a yellow rain warning from 6am tomorrow until 6am on Wednesday. Much of the country has also received a yellow wind warning. South-west winds are expected to blow at 50-60 miles / hour, but coastal areas may face winds of 70 miles per hour with splashing and large waves possible. Gales will be relieved on Wednesday afternoon with the scheduled warning that will expire tomorrow at 6am after entry into force at 2am. A Met Office statement said: "Strong winds from south to south-west will blow 50-60 mph occasionally, but there is potential for 70 mph outbreaks for the eastern coastal districts of Northern Ireland, the Western Islands and possibly the Moray coast. during breakfast. "Winds will be eased in most of Northern Ireland and the north-western half of Scotland in the afternoon." Traffic Scotland has urged drivers to heed serious warnings and the dangers of driving in adverse conditions. The Scots were told to make only substantial trips with conditions that could lead to delays and make it difficult to drive the vehicle. Fife city hit by major floods as River Leven explodes banks amid weather chaos







