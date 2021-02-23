New sites of interest in Botany and Eastern Tamaki as reported by two new cases of the Covid community

Several new locations of interest have been identified tonight in connection with three new Covid-19 community cases announced today – including two confirmed tonight.

They are Kmart Botany and a shop near the vaping East Tamaki, Dark Vapes.

Both stores were visited twice, on Friday and Saturday last week, by a confirmed case.

The new locations were announced after the Ministry of Health revealed that a teenage Aucklander was one of three people confirmed with the virus today, all from the same family.

The initial case today was a Papatoetoe high school student known as Case I.

She has not been to school but was a casual contact plus of the first Papatoetoe High School issue from the February group and was advised to self-isolate and test.

The other confirmed case, known as Case K, was a child who did not care for children outside the home, the ministry said.

The teenage sister and sister-in-law, known as Case J, recently finished school and has been working at Kmart Botany, the ministry said.

Case J was at work on Friday 19 February and Saturday 20 February from 16:00 to 22:00. Kmart Botany is considered a place of interest.

“Therefore anyone who was at Kmart Botany, 500 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, these days is considered a casual plus contact.

“If you are a casual contact plus, we advise you to immediately isolate yourself at home and call the Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on isolation deadlines and testing requirements.

“Thirty-one staff at Kmart have already been identified as close contacts and are isolating and being offered public health advice.”

A Kmart spokeswoman said the health and safety of its staff and customers was its highest priority.

“We can confirm that we were notified this afternoon of a team member who has returned a positive result for Covid-19 at the Kmart Botany store,” she said.

“As soon as we were notified, we immediately closed the store as a precautionary measure and started a thorough cleaning of the store.”

“We have also requested that all contacts of this team member be isolated. We are working closely with the New Zealand Department of Health and will continue to take any precautionary measures.”

The other location of interest is Dark Vapes.

Dark Vapes owner Rakibul Howlader said he was the only person at his Springs Rd store at the time the infected customer visited, on both occasions, so he was currently isolated.

“I was serving the client so I have to go into isolation … it’s a little shocking but five days have passed and I’m fine and I have no symptoms or anything.”

He had just learned that his Eastern Tamaki store was a place of interest this afternoon, but would arrange a thorough cleanup, he said.

Locations of interest

Botany Kmart

500 Ti Rakau Drive, Northpark, Auckland, February 19 from 3:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Casual Plus contacts, please stay home, take a test on February 24 and call the Healthline at 08003585453

Dark vapes

East Tamaki 30 Springs Rd, East Tamaki, Auckland, February 19 from 2:30 pm – 4 pm

Casual Plus contacts, please stay home, take a test on February 24 and call the Healthline at 08003585453

Botany Kmart

500 Ti Rakau Drive, Northpark, Auckland, Feb 20 from 3:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Casual Plus contacts, please stay home, take a test on February 25 and call Healthline at 08003585453

Dark vapes

East Tamaki 30 Springs Rd, East Tamaki, Auckland, February 20 from 7:00 pm – 8.30 pm

Casual Plus contacts, please stay home, take a test on February 25 and call Healthline at 08003585453