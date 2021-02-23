Chief Indian Air Marshall on a 3-day visit to Dhaka

Dhaka: Indian Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria arrived here on a three-day visit at the invitation of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Chief Marshal Masihuzaman Serniabat.

The visit comes ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 to join the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence celebrations and 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

The Indian Air Force chief is being accompanied by a two-member delegation. The Indian Air Force chief is scheduled to pay courtesy to the Bangladesh Air Force and Army Chief, said a press release from the Indian High Commission.

The Indian Air Chief, who arrived here Monday afternoon, will pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during his visit to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmond.

He will also honor members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifices during the 1971 Liberation War by laying wreaths at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Canton.

The Indian Air Force chief will pay courtesy calls to the Bangladesh Air Force and Army Chief and will meet other senior officers from the BAF. Bhadauria will also visit major BAF air bases across the country during his stay here.

It is a matter of pride for the Indian Armed Forces and Air Chief as Bhadauria is an alumnus of the 18th Air Staff Course at the Defense Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) in Mirpur, Dhaka, the announcement said, adding that during this visit, the Indian Air Chief will also be inducted into the ‘Mirpur Hall of Fame’ at DSCSC.

The visit will further strengthen the existing close and fraternal ties between the Armed Forces of the two countries, the Indian Dhaka mission said.