The pride of endangered lions in India conquers the disease to roam free





Asian lions were once widely found in Southwest Asia

Three years after a deadly virus hit endangered Asian lions in India in their last natural habitat, nature conservationists are looking for new homes to help free-floating prides.

Large cats, slightly smaller than their African cousins ​​and with a skin fold along their belly, were once widely found in Southwest Asia. Hunting and human trespasses saw the population plunge to just 20 in 1913, and lions are now found only in a wildlife sanctuary in the western Indian state of Gujarat. After years of coordinated government efforts, the lion population in Gir National Park has grown to nearly 700, according to an official census last year. But just three years ago, conservation success seemed to be in jeopardy when some lions began to die in a 1,400-square-kilometer (545-square-mile) part of the forest. The highly infectious dog disease virus was discovered among dozens of royal animals, killing at least 11 of them. “We selected all the lions from the area and isolated them,” Dushyant Vasavada, the park’s chief forest conservator, told AFP. Authorities imported separate vaccines from overseas and each animal was given three doses each, followed by a boost. Hunting and human trespasses saw the Asian lion population sink to just 20 by 1913

Cattle and dogs living near the park were also inoculated as suspected carriers of the virus. “We vaccinated the captive lions and successfully controlled the disease and no new outbreaks have been observed,” Vasavada said, adding that park rangers were closely monitoring their health. ‘A very exciting experience’ Lions are a source of pride for India, especially in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, where humans and animals coexist. A cattle breeding tribe lives among the animals in the sanctuary and it is not uncommon to see a lion proudly crossing a highway in the region while drivers wait and watch. The King of the Jungle is also a major tourist attraction, along with leopards, panthers and other large cats found in the sanctuary. About 550,000 people visit the park each year, riding in open jeeps as they try to spot predators crawling among the yellow and yellow deciduous trees. Three years ago, some lions began to die from the dog disease virus

“It is a very thrilling experience to see lions up close in the wild,” said forest guide Dinesh Sadiya. But the outbreak of the 2018 virus was a reminder that the steady growth of the animal population cannot be taken for granted. New habitats Lions have low genetic diversity due to their small population size, making them more vulnerable to epidemics. A 1993 outbreak of the canine virus in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park killed a third of its 3,000 lions. Wildlife biologist Ravi Chellam said the blast underscored the need to move some pride to other nearby places. “Translocation is a risk mitigation strategy similar to health or life insurance,” he told AFP. “If something happens to the population in Gir, there will always be an additional free-range population of wild lions available.” Lions are a source of pride in Gujarat



About 550,000 people visit Gir National Park each year



Lions have low genetic diversity due to their small population size



The sanctuary is now too small for its ever-growing lion population

Chellam said the shrine was also too small for its ever-growing lion population. “There are far more lions than Gir can hold … these animals are not static, they are constantly moving out and interacting with pets and humans,” he added. Attempts to move some lions to other states have plunged into legal squabbles with the state government, which wants to keep animals in Gujarat. Authorities have instead proposed finding new homes for some lions in other parts of the state. Meanwhile, guards watch over stray lions, who sometimes roam the countryside and kill cattle with the help of dozens of imported radio collars. “If a lion has not moved for 48 hours, we can alert our staff,” said Mohan Ram, the park’s conservative deputy. Tracking collars are placed around a lion’s neck, helping guards monitor their health and movements, reduce road and rail accidents, and reduce human-wildlife conflict. The population of endangered lions in India is growing to 600 2021 AFP citation: Proud lions endangered by India invade disease to roam free (2021, February 23) Retrieved February 23, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-india-endangered-lion-prides-conquer.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos