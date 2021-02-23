Facebook launches deal to restore news sharing in Australia

SAN FRANCISCO Facebook said Monday it would restore sharing and viewing of news links in Australia as it gained more time to negotiate a proposed law that would require it to pay for the news content displayed on its website. saj.

The social network had blocked news links in Australia last week as the new law was about to pass. The legislation includes a code of conduct that will allow media companies to shop individually or collectively on digital platforms over the value of their news content.

Facebook had strongly opposed the code, which would curb its power and increase its spending on content, as well as set a precedent for other governments to follow. The company had argued that the news would not apply to the hassle in Australia if the bill becomes law.

But on Monday, Facebook returned to the negotiating table after the Australian government granted some small concessions. Under some changes to the code, Facebook would have more time to terminate deals with publishers so that it would not be forced to make payments immediately. The changes also suggested that if digital platforms had contributed significantly to the Australian news industry, companies could have avoided the code altogether, at least for now.