Summit back-to-back meetings at the residence of the Prime Minister of Nepal MorungExpress





Prime Minister of Nepal PK Sharma Oli. (Photo of IANS)

KATHMANDU, FEBRUARY 23 (IANS): The official residence of the Prime Minister of Nepal in Baluwatar saw two high-level meetings on Tuesday. A meeting of the Nepalese Cabinet was preceded by a surprise discussion by members of the Nepal National Security Council on Tuesday morning. At the meeting, the security situation in the country, security issues related to the April-May mid-term polls, among other issues were discussed, the Himalayan Times reported. In addition to KP Prime Minister Sharma Oli, who also holds the defense portfolio, Interior Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepali Prime Minister Shanker Das Bairagi and Army Chief of Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa were present at Meet. However, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, who is also a member of the NSC, was not present at today’s meeting. The last NSC meeting was held around October 2020. Likewise, the Cabinet meeting also discussed the ongoing preparations for the elections that were announced after the dissolution of the House of Representatives in December 2020. The outlawed party led by Netra Bikram Chand, the Communist Party of Nepal, which had recently issued a statement saying they were ready for talks with the government, also entered into discussions today. Oli reportedly discussed the pros and cons of securing a safe dressing in meetings. Currently, the people of Nepal are awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court on the issue of House Dissolution, which will determine the course of Nepalese politics in the coming days. Oli’s secretariat rejects rumors of the resignation of the Attorney General The Secretariat of the Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli has rejected the rumors about the resignation of the Prosecutor General Agni Prasad Kharel as reported by some media early Tuesday. Oli press adviser Surya Thapa shared on Twitter that the news is false and urged people not to be influenced by such rumors as everyone awaits the imminent decision of the Supreme Court on the issue of House Dissolution, the Himalayan Times reported. Earlier on Tuesday, several media reports claimed that the Attorney General had tendered his resignation after Prime Minister Oli expressed his dissatisfaction with the handling of the AG Kharel case on behalf of the defense. “It is unfortunate that some people have used the spread of false information regarding the resignation of the Attorney General in an attempt to influence the situation around the imminent court decision,” Thapa declared. The Supreme Court is expected to issue a verdict on the written requests filed against the move by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to dissolve the House of Representatives on 20 December.

