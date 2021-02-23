Poland removes the issue of Holocaust speech against the journalist





Critics took a quote asking if the Polish authorities would ever admit that there was widespread hatred of Jews before World War II and that Polish participation in the Holocaust was a fact of history. A spokeswoman for prosecutors in Warsaw said late Monday they found no violation of the law in the text and dropped the case. Markusz told the Associated Press on Tuesday that it was the only logical decision that could be made, but added that the issue should not have been opened at all. She said she stated only known facts. Polish conservative authorities do not deny that some Poles harmed Jews during the Holocaust, but they believe the focus on Polish wrongdoing obscures the fact that most of these killings took place under the orders and terror of the German Nazis who brutally invaded Poland during World War II. About 3 million Poles 3.3 million Jews were killed during the war, as well as more than 2 million Christian poles. The Germans punished anyone who helped the Jews with immediate execution, yet thousands of Poles have been recognized by Israel for taking the risk to save the Jews. In 2018, the right-wing government tried to criminalize the Polish nation’s fake guilt for the Holocaust crimes, but the law was withdrawn after sparking a diplomatic dispute with Israel. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

