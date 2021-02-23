UK Covid live: Johnson expresses concern that ‘vaccine passports’ in the family could be discriminatory | politics

Good morning. Early polls are not a perfect way to gauge public opinion – they involve people being asked about events that have just happened, many respondents will not have read beyond a headline and no one will have had time to examine it properly should – but they are better than nothing, and, at least in Covid, certainly a more reliable guide than the front pages of newspapers. (Many newspapers suggest that Britain is calling for an end to the blockade, when in fact poll evidence suggests the opposite is the case.)
And so there is good news for Boris Johnson this morning. There have been two early polls about the roadmap for lifting the blockade in England, he announced yesterday, and both suggest voters are in favor.
According to a YouGov poll, the number of people who think the Prime Minister has reached the right balance is greater than the combined total of those who think he is relaxing the rules too slowly and those who think he is relaxing too fast (a larger group) .
English people tend to think that the road to a future after the blockade is happening at the right pace (46%). A quarter think such a timeline is too fast (26%), while another 16% think it is too slow.
The majority of conservative voters (54%), as well as 42% of Labor voters, agree with the pace set by the Prime Minister. Labor voters are more likely than their Tory counterparts to think the plan is too fast (34% vs 18%), while conservative voters are more likely to consider it too slow (20% vs 11%) .
AND Savanta ComRes there are a premature survey suggesting that a majority of voters are satisfied with the Prime Ministers’ guide.
The poll also suggests that 31% of voters think the plan is right. There are more people who think he is either cautious (30%) or very cautious (15%), but respondents may have considered these as good qualities. Only 19% said they considered the plans reckless.
Here is the agenda.
9.30 am: The ONS publishes its weekly death figures for England and Wales.
9.30 am: DWP publishes its quarterly credit figures.
10.45 am: George Eustice, secretary of environment, speaks at the conference of the National Union of Farmers. Sir Keir Starmer is speaking at the same event at 12.30pm, and Liz Truss, secretary of international trade, is at 2pm.
11.30: Matt Hancock, secretary of health, gets questions in the Commons.
12:00: Downing Street holds its daily lobbying conference.
After 14:00: Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland ‘s first minister, makes a statement to the Scottish Parliament about Scotland’ s plan to lift the blockade.
Politics Live is now doubling down as the UK's direct coronavirus blog and, given how the Covid crisis eclipses everything, this will continue for the foreseeable future. But we will also address non-Covid political stories, and when they seem more important or interesting, they will take precedence.
Here is our global coronavirus direct blog.
I try to monitor comments below the line (BTL) but it is impossible to read them all. If you have a direct question, include Andrew in it somewhere and I am more likely to find it. I try to answer questions, and if they are of general interest, I will post the question and answer over the line (ATL), although I do not promise to do so for everyone.
I'm in @AndrewSparrow.
