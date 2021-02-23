Is Fielding Narasimha Raos Daughter Vani Devi As MLC Candidate A Masterstroke Caster?

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao surprised, if not at the last minute to nominate former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Vani Devi as a candidate for the Telangana Rashtra Summit (TRS) for Legislative Council (MLC) Polls considered a “major blow” To quickly control the BJP in the state.

Vani Devi is running as an official party nominee for the MLC in the graduate constituency.

In soft words Vani Devi has carved a place for herself as a teacher established in the state. Although many expected her to be appointed to the post of Governor, this did not happen, more well-known reasons for the Prime Minister. Many political analysts think the KCR decision to give the former Prime Minister’s daughter a timely move to do BJP math. In fact, BP is elevating itself to its resounding victory of the Dubbaka Assembly not so long ago, it seems more than safe to hold the seat. His candidate, N Ramachandra Rao, won the last polls with great ease.

In the last election held in 2015, Ramchandra Rao won the MLC polls by a margin of 13,318 votes. While Ramchandra Rao secured 53,881 votes, Devi Prasad received 40,563 votes. Congressional candidate Agiru Ravikumar Gupta received a minority of 2,856 votes even though he stood third among a total of 31 candidates in contention.

BJP nominee Ramchander Rao is a practicing lawyer and enjoys considerable influence among the graduate constituents of the three Telangana districts – Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar. Interestingly, Congress, though it suffered humiliation in the Dubbaka pipeline as its candidate finished a poor third, would not want to leave any stone unturned and pulled out a veteran and former minister G Chinna Reddy. Not to be outdone, Telugu Desam, who did very poorly in the recent panchayat polls at the hands of the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, also came out with his old horse LV Ramana. So far, this particular competition for seats in the MLC becomes interesting.

The ruling TRS, which is struggling to meet the challenges posed by a rising BJP, seems more determined to take its place this time around. A senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity admits his party has worked hard to keep the country as it is this time. “We are really concerned about the Brahmin votes that can be shared between our candidate and the TRS nominee,” the BJP leader said.

A meticulous analysis also shows that there is no “cake walk” for BJP considering the stature of the TRS candidate. She is not an ordinary person. A renowned teacher, who established the first College of Music in the state of Telangana and later a College of Fine Arts, which achieved a good reputation over the years. Added to her academic credentials, she is the daughter of nothing less than “Telangana land pride” PV Narasimha Rao, who as India’s first non-Gandhi Prime Minister has turned the Indian economy dependent through his destructive reforms on which he is adored.

Her late father, being loyal to Nehru-Gandhi and Congress until his last breath, many Congressmen in the state could not dare to discredit his contributions to the indivisible state as prime minister and later as prime minister of the country. In this case no one can exclude a large part of the Congress supporters who support Vani Devi’s candidacy, even though she is being proposed by the ruling party TRS. This is the case with BJP as even its loyalists cannot talk about PV contributions to the state and the Center. PVNR was the first prime minister of a state to implement land reforms in the country.

Many political analysts think that Vani Devi has an advantage not only to be the daughter of PVNR, but also the support of state Prime Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao that she enjoys. His image is that of a massive leader, who only fought for special citizenship. This double fund – the pride of PVNR as an economic reformer and son of the land, in addition to the personal aura of Prime Minister KCR – should help Vani Devi scratch and deal a serious blow to the pumped BJP target to seize power in the state, which he firmly believes will become a reality in the 2023 polls.

The Prime Minister, who would not want to leave any stone unturned, has urged the people of his party, especially those coming from these three districts not to be complacent and to go all out to enlighten the people how this government has fulfilled its electoral promises – to 1.3 lakh unemployed youth in government services and other 2.11 lakh jobs created in the IT sector over the last 5-6 years.

If the BJP apple cart is upset with the victory of TRS candidate Vani Devi, then it should help renew the party cadres to work with more enthusiasm and confidence to take the opposition to the opposition at the next Nagarjunasagar Assembly meeting as and other surveys at the municipal corporation in Warangal and Kamam, to be followed in the coming months.