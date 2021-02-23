World Bank threatens to cut funding for Lebanon’s COVID-19 vaccine following reported violations





BEIRUT (Reuters) – The World Bank threatened to suspend funding for the COVID-19 vaccination in Lebanon in its second week after it emerged that some lawmakers would take their shots in parliament on Tuesday. Photo Photo: A participant stands next to a World Bank logo on the International Monetary Fund – World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS / Johannes P. Christo Comments from the World Bank came as frustration grew among some residents and doctors that vaccinations were moving slowly and could be fraught with violations. Lebanon received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – about 28,000 doses – this month with help from the World Bank, which said it would monitor to make sure the shots went to those most in need. In its first operation to fund the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, the World Bank reallocated $ 34 million to help Lebanon begin vaccinations. The bank has warned against favoritism in a country where decades of state waste and corruption caused a terrible financial collapse. After local media reported that some lawmakers would receive their COVID-19 shots on Tuesday, World Bank Regional Director Saroj Kumar Jha said he would violate the agreed national plan for fair vaccination. Following confirmation of the breach, the World Bank may suspend funding for vaccines and support for COVID19’s response throughout Lebanon !! he wrote on Twitter. I call on everyone, I mean everyone, regardless of your position, please register and wait for your turn. The health ministry has sought to dispel fears that politicians would line up. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment. One MP said current lawmakers and retirees over the age of 75, as well as some administrative staff, were being vaccinated in the parliament hall. What is the big issue? They were over 75 and registered, he said. Television networks were not present. Charaf Abou Charaf, head of the Lebanese doctors’ union, had called for more transparency earlier Tuesday and said there were many violations without giving a figure. He said people who had no priority or were not registered had been vaccinated while some medical workers and elderly Lebanese were still waiting. Hospitals, hit by the Lebanese financial crisis and the port explosion in recent years, have battled some of the regions with the highest infection rates since January. Increase in the number of Lebanese dead over 4,300. Reporting by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam; Additional reporting by Maha El Dahan

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos