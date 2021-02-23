The latest Covid-19 vaccine and world news





Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images The United States can expect to see a total of 240 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of March, according to prepared remarks that drug companies will deliver a House Subcommittee today Vaccine manufacturers are set to testify at 10:30 a.m. ET. Pfizer and Moderna, two Covid-19 vaccine companies authorized for emergency use in the United States, have pledged to be ready to ship a total of 220 million doses by the end of March. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson, which has not yet received an emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine, has pledged to make 20 million doses available in the same time frame. Each of the vaccine manufacturers, along with companies AstraZeneca and Novavax, provided remarks prepared before the hearing before the Energy Chamber Committee and the Trade Subcommittee on Supervision and Investigations on Tuesday. In the remarks, each company detailed the number of doses it plans to provide and when. Pfizer noted in its remarks that it expects to increase the number of doses available for shipment from about 4 to 5 million doses per week in early February to more than 13 million doses per week by mid-March. “We are on track to make 120 million doses available by the end of March and an additional 80 million doses by the end of May. And, we anticipate that all 300 million contracted doses will be available for delivery by the end of July, enabling the vaccination of up to 150 million Americans, “the company said in its remarks. Moderna, the other company with an authorized Covid-19 vaccine, noted in its remarks that it is on track to meet a commitment to deliver 100 million doses by the end of March and plans to double monthly deliveries by April in more than 40 million doses per month. “Based on this progress in scaling up production, we have recently agreed to raise our delivery deadline: we are now aiming to deliver a second hundred million doses by the end of May and a third of a hundred million doses by end of July, “the company said in its remarks. Johnson & Johnson, whose single-dose vaccine is administered, vowed in its remarks to give enough single doses by the end of March to enable the vaccination of more than 20 million Americans, if its vaccine is authorized for urgent use. Novavax said it is ready to deliver 110 million doses, which are included in its current deals with the US government, by the third quarter of this year. AstraZeneca has noted that it has two agreements with the US government for 300 million doses.

