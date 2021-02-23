Bihar Legislature: War of words continues between NDA and Opposition





Bihar Prime Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) | Photo credit: ANI Patna: Ruling NDA lawmakers shut the horns against the opposition on Tuesday as the state legislature saw the day’s proceedings. As the opposition continued to increase pressure on the NDA-led Bihar government over its elected issues, NDA representatives refused to back down. It all started when opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav began his discussion at the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Starting a full-scale offensive against Nitish-led NDA in the state, Tejashwi claimed that Nitish misused his office to usurp power by misusing postal ballots. Nitish Kumar is a CM who was charged with compassion, Tejashwi said. You are a ‘stepney’ to the ‘Badka Jhuttha Party’ (big lying party, in colloquial terms), Tejashwi said as he went on to dismiss Nitish for his choice to push for an alliance with the BJP. Nitish needs to clarify his stance on the 70 scams that happened right under his nose, Tejashwi continued. The reservation is being systematically removed in the state, he claimed. Tejashwi also asked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on the performance of his government’s policy changes to the agricultural sector. Nitish responded with “Na samay jab hum saath theh aap zot mein the“(You were in your lap while JDU & RJD were together). Categorically denying the allegations made by the opposition, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar chose to elaborate on the key parameters involved. Nitish said: “The budget size in the former RJD government in the state was close to only 23,885 crore. The Bihar government on Monday presented an annual budget of Rs 2,18,303 crore to the state. The cost of living is reasonable in Bihar. It is working hard to reduce the time taken by travelers to reach the state capital from their respective districts. ” Addressing the issue of energy consumption in the state, Nitish said: “Bihar had a terrible energy consumption of 700 MW before the NDA came to power in the state back in 2005. Bihar consumed up to 5,932 MW in June 2020.” He said prepaid electricity meters had the capacity to reduce electricity consumption by consumers and added that Bihar had already started installing such meters. Nitish said inflated bills pose a major concern for the average electricity consumer. Prepaid meters rule out the chances of getting an inadequate energy bill, he said, adding that the central government is planning to implement the idea nationwide. In a notable turn against RJD, whose stay in the state had been marred by substandard infrastructure, Nitish said: “Maintenance has become mandatory for construction projects across the state. Even ordinary people can file complaints about roads and infrastructure. public under RTPS and receive their complaints.corrected in a timely manner, Nitish said as he welcomed suggestions from local lawmakers. Regarding the decrease in the birth rate as recorded in the state, BJP MLA from Bisfi to Madhubani, Haribhushan Thakur, said: “Only the reproduction rate of a part of the society has decreased, not that of the minority. The minority is trying to become the majority. “This will create a social imbalance and could lead to the demand of another nation state.” Not upset by the words, Akhtarul Iman of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen said: “Indians have the freedom to decide for themselves. The rate of reproduction is related to the economic conditions of the families in question. The least good families to do are seen to have more children .related is also related to masculinity. Masculinity is the main factor “.







