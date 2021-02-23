Malaysia challenges court order, deporting nearly 1,200 Myanmar nationalsExBulletin







footprint Mohd Rasfan / AFP through Getty Images Mohd Rasfan / AFP through Getty Images Malaysia has returned nearly 1,200 migrants from Myanmar in defiance of a court order and calls by human rights groups to stop the process. Myanmar nationals boarded buses from across the country and were loaded on three naval ships sent to pull them out of Myanmar’s ruling junta, which seized power in a coup earlier this month. The move followed a stance issued by the Kuala Lumpur High Court setting the stand for the deportation of 1,086 pending refugees pending a hearing on Wednesday. Malaysia claims the deportees were detained for immigration violations. The director general of the country’s Immigration Department says no Rohingyas or asylum seekers were part of the group sent back to Myanmar. “All those who returned had agreed to return voluntarily without being forced by either party,” Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a statement, without explaining the government’s reasoning for challenging the Supreme Court order. Amnesty International and another rights group, Asylum Access, say the returned migrants include some of the ethnic groups that have suffered persecution in Myanmar in the past. They also said that about a dozen children with at least one parent in Malaysia are among the deportees. Amnesty and Asylum, “shocked by authorities’ disregard for a court order to stop deportation”, Lim Wei Jiet, a lawyer for the two rights groups, i tha The Australian. “The rush in which this whole operation is being carried out, despite the clear order of the judiciary to do otherwise, raises more questions about the motives of the parties involved,” Lim said, adding that the evictions risked legitimizing the Myanmar junta and exposed the country’s ethnic minorities to further persecution by the military. Following the court ruling, but before the news of the evictions became known, Amnesty Malaysia director Katrina Maliamauv called on Malaysia to “reconsider its plans to send this vulnerable group back to Myanmar, where its violations “Human rights are currently very dangerous.” She has accused the country of detaining refugees in “terrible conditions”. “But the options for people and their families can not be between indefinite detention or putting their lives at risk by turning into a potentially dangerous situation,” Maliamauv said in a previous post. declaration Although not a signatory of 1951 Refugee Convention, predominantly Muslim Malaysia has vowed not to deport Rohingya or refugees registered with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. It has allowed about 180,000 United Nations refugees and asylum seekers, including about 100,000 Rohingya and members of Myanmar’s other ethnic groups, to stay on humanitarian grounds, according to the Associated Press.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos