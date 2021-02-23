Connect with us

International

Area colleges hoping to attract international post-pandemic applicants | News of the three states

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Victor de Lima Tosi transferred to Dubuque last spring to play football at Clarke University.

A college transfer, the 21-year-old from France, Brazil, is one of the many international students the institution has recruited through its athletic program.

The beginning was very difficult, difficult because of the language, Tosi said. Nowadays, (it is) the best way.

More than 30 coaches have made many efforts to sell to universities athletic programs for community colleges and to foster connections in high schools abroad. Clarke has noticed a consistent increase in applications.

From the fall of 2020 to January 31, the university received 165 international applications, from 120 in 2019-2020.

I think this pandemic (COVID-19), the silver lining, is that we all scratched our heads in leadership about what we can do so that we do not feel the consequences of the pandemic when it comes to registration numbers, said Ali Boyd, registration director. We allow to provide excellent services to customers. Let’s have that personalized approach. That’s just what we did.

Colleges across the country have observed similar trends, especially larger and more selective institutions.

The number of international applicants applying using the Joint Implementation, a widely accepted college accepted form, increased 9% during the 2020-2021 college application cycle compared to last year.

Countries that demonstrate significant increases in applicants include Brazil, Canada, India, Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Such a trend comes as welcome news for universities, where admissions officers hope to see enrollment increase as COVID-19 vaccinations accelerate, borders reopen, and a new U.S. presidential administration eases travel and visa restrictions imposed from now on. former President Donald Trump.

Once the pandemic is over, our goal is certainly to increase the number of international students participating, said Kari Hill, executive director of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Enrollment of international students within the U.S. began to decline in the 2016-2017 academic year, reversing a decades-long trend of steady growth, according to a report by the U.S. Institute of International Education and the U.S. Department of State

Enrollment dropped from 903,000 students that year to 852,000 in 2019-2020 and dropped an additional 16% in the fall of 2020.

In the three-state region, the shrinking student body in most colleges preceded the pandemic.

From the fall of 2015 to the fall of 2020, enrollment was down 20.5% at Clarke, 19.8% at UW-P and 8.1% at Loras College.

Only the University of Dubuque had a positive five-year trend, with an increase of 1.4%. However, UD enrollment in the fall was down 2.5% compared to a year ago.

International students, who often pay higher tuition fees, represent a vital source of income for colleges, especially those who saw income declines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW-P charges international students $ 16,774, more than double the amount Wisconsin residents pay. The university has seen the volume of international applicants drop from 57 to 45 over the past year.

But the institution costs more value to an international student body than just an addition to its budget.

For our current students, having international students on our campus exposes them to a variety of different cultures and thinking and learning about other countries in the world, Hill said.

Loras College also saw international applicants fall over the past year from 55 to 45.

Admissions Director Kyle Klapatauskas said the trend is not falling alarms. He attributes it to the cancellation of college recruitment events during the pandemic and the obstacles prospective students face when trying to obtain visas.

I predict it will get better, Klapatauskas said. People will travel more.

The University of Dubuque declined to provide application figures for this item. A spokesperson stated that the student enrollment data presents a clearer picture of our students versus college applications.

Meanwhile, community colleges in the Dubuque area enroll virtually no international students.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: