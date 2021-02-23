Facebook reverses news ban in Australia, vows to ‘invest in news globally’





Following the international backlash, Facebook has reversed its decision to ban Australian users from sharing news and will restore the function “in the next day,” the company said Monday. After a week-long altercation over a proposed law that saw even one of the company’s former CEO calling for a boycott, Facebook seems to have fully accepted it. A statement from Campbell Brown, Facebook head of Global News Partnerships, shows that the Australian government made no concessions to turn local news into Facebook news. “After further discussions with the Australian government, we have reached an agreement that will allow us to support the publishers we choose, including small and local publishers,” Brown said in a statement. first reported by CNBC contributor Alex Kantrowitz. Read also: What does the Facebook News Ban in Australia mean for the US “We are resetting Facebook news in Australia in the coming days. Going forward, the government has clarified that we will retain the ability to decide if news is displayed on Facebook so that we do not automatically undergo forced negotiation. It has always been our goal to support journalism in Australia and around the world, and we will continue to invest in news globally, and resist the efforts of my media conglomerates to advance regulatory frameworks that do not take into account the exchange of true value among publishers and platforms like Facebook, ”the statement continued. “ Last week, Facebook announced would block sharing and viewing of news items in Australia in response to the proposed country negotiation law for news media, which if passed would require the media to be compensated when their reporting is shared on social media. Shortly afterwards, Stephen Schiller, former CEO of Facebook Australia and New Zealand, told people to delete Facebook and essentially called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to prioritize greed over ethics. “I’m sad about Facebook in a way, but if you want a clear example of why Facebook needs more tweaking, that ‘s all,” he said in part.







