The idea of ​​climate action should not be shifting the goal of climate ambition in 2050: India to UN Security Council

1 min ago

By Yoshita Singh

United Nations, 23 February (PTI) India on Tuesday said the idea of ​​a climate action should not be shifting the goal to 2050 and countries should meet their commitments before 2020, urging the global community to see the change in climate as a wake-up call to strengthen multilateralism and seek equal solutions for a sustainable world.

Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar, addressing the UN Security Council open debate on the maintenance of international peace and security: Addressing climate-related risks to international peace and security said that the commitment of countries developed to mobilize together $ 100 billion a year by 2020 in support of climate action in developing countries has been elusive.

The idea of ​​climate action should not be to shift the target of climate ambition to 2050. it is important that countries meet their commitments before 2020. Climate action must go hand in hand with the framework for financial, technical and capacity building for countries that need it, he said.

The year 2050 is when nations are called upon to achieve net CO2 emissions. Emissions must halve by 2030 and reach zero zero emissions no later than 2050 to reach the 1.5 Celsius target of the Paris agreement.

He said as nations prepare to meet for the 26th UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow in November, there is considerable opportunity “for countries to integrate low carbon development into their rescue measures. and COVID-19 and long-term recovery – the short-term mitigation strategies that are planned to be announced at the summit, which will bring the parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Let’s make the transition to a more climate-friendly lifestyle by adapting to a low carbon development path based on our needs rather than our greed. Let us see climate change as a wake-up call and an opportunity to strengthen multilateralism and seek equal and inclusive solutions to leave a greener, cleaner and more sustainable world for our future generations, he said.

In his speech, Javadekar stressed that the global community has addressed the issue of climate change through the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, which together represent a balanced democratically driven effort to take climate action in a nationally defined way based on shared but differentiated responsibility and respective skills.

Therefore, before we start discussing the issue of climate security, we must ensure that we are not building a parallel climate path where these mechanisms and principles are set aside or not properly considered, he said.

Noting that even the best science available claims that climate change only exacerbates conflict and is not a cause for conflict and does not threaten peace and security, he said that in a number of fragile contexts, where governments are trying to provide basic services due to capacity and legitimacy issues, cases of chronic emergency conditions and famine risks are driven mainly by ongoing political violence that disrupts crops and aid supplies rather than by climate factors alone.

Javadekar also noted that the National Defined Contributions (NDCs) countries are mainly concerned with mitigation commitments and adaptation requirements that, together, determine whether countries will achieve Paris’s goal of limiting global average soft growth to much more. below 2C.

While climate change does not directly or naturally cause violent conflict, its interaction with other social, political and economic factors may, however, exacerbate conflict instigators and fragility and have a negative impact on peace, stability and sure, he said.

India suggested that in order to better integrate climate change adaptation and peacebuilding, it needs to build strong governance structures at the local, national and regional levels to address climate-related risks and fragility.

Javadekar also underlined that the impacts of climate change and its associated security risks have important gender dimensions, and women and girls experience the interaction between climate change and peace and security in direct and profound ways.

Underlining the important steps taken by India to combat climate change and meet its commitments, Javadekar said New Delhi ‘s mitigation strategies have emphasized clean and efficient energy systems; safe, smart and sustainable urban mass transport network; planned afforestation; and integrating green thinking into all sectors of production and consumption.

He said India is the only country on the right track among the G20 nations to meet its commitments to mitigate climate change and the country is not only meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement but will also surpass them. India, which currently has the fastest growing solar energy program in the world, has expanded access to clean cooking fuel to over 80 million households.

India’s commitment to installing 450 gigawatts of renewable energy, eliminating single-use plastics, 100 percent rail electrification and creating an additional carbon sink by restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land among other measures have only added to its climatic ambitions, he added. PTI YAS CPS

