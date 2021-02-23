



Disha Ravi, the 22-year-old climate activist arrested in connection with the farm protest document case, was released from Tihar prison in Delhi late Tuesday evening, the PTI reported. Earlier in the day, a court in the Delhi sections gave him bail with two securities of 1 lek each. I am happy that she took the condition … It has strengthened our faith in the system, mother Ravis Manjula told reporters in Bengaluru, the birthplace of activists. Claiming that Ravi had done nothing wrong, Manjula expressed her gratitude to all who stood by her daughter, the PTI reported. She also said Ravi had been telling them to stay strong, NDTV reports. Whenever Disha spoke to us, it was she who gave us confidence and strength, she said. My daughter is very strong and brave [and] after all this, I have emerged a stronger mother. My message to other parents [would be that] we need to stay close to our children [and] in such difficult times we must be strong for them I just want to hug her and feed her, Manjula said, holding back tears, according to NDTV. Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police earlier this month for allegedly splitting and editing a document aimed at boosting protests against new farm laws. The toolkit, a common term used by social activists for campaign material, was also posted on Twitter by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Meanwhile, activists from Ravis’s field of work also welcomed the court ruling. This is how the judiciary is supposed to work, environmental activist Leo Saldanha of the Coalition for Environmental Justice told PTI. It is a historic and constitutional moment because an additional district session [court] has used such language, which would be expected of the higher courts. Recalls the role of the judiciary. In his bail order to Ravi, additional hearing judge Dharmender Rana said the toolkit shared and edited by her does not call for any violence. The court also said there was nothing recorded to suggest Ravi enlisted in any secessionist ideas. The act of insurrection can not be claimed from the minister of the wounded vanity of governments, reads the court order. Attorney Clifton Rosario, who deals with environmental issues, also praised the court order, the PTI reported. The judge has very critically demonstrated what a witch-hunt all this toolkit controversy is about, he said. It’s a welcome decision, Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde told NDTV. Magistrates … the judiciary at the first level should be the first defender of human freedom in this country.







