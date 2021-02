Desmond’s research: The psychiatrist says the soldier with PTSD had no treatment for four years

PORT HAWKESBURY, NS – An investigation into why an ex-soldier killed three family members and himself in 2017 heard today from the psychiatrist who first diagnosed Lionel Desmond with post-traumatic stress disorder. Dr. Vinod Joshi, who works part-time at Canadian Base Gagetown Force in New Brunswick, told the investigation that Desmond suffered from moderate to severe PTSD when he was assessed in 2011. Joshi, a civilian contractor with the Canadian Armed Forces, says the bodyguard at the time had been the subject of traumatic events while serving as a gunman during the 2007 war in Afghanistan. The psychiatrist told the investigation that Desmond had not received any mental health treatment after experiencing severe fighting during a seven-month placement. Joshi also confirmed that Desmond was dealing with marital difficulties throughout his course of treatment, which ended when the infantry was released by the military in 2015. On January 3, 2017, Desmond bought a rifle and later that day shot his 31-year-old wife, Shanna, their 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, and his 52-year-old mother, Brenda, before killing himself at his home. them in Upper Big Tracadie, NS In the months and years that followed, friends and relatives openly complained that after Desmond returned home to Nova Scotia in 2016, his efforts to seek help for his mental illness went nowhere. The investigation is examining whether Desmond had access to mental health and domestic violence services and whether he should have been able to purchase a rifle in 2017. It is also investigating whether the healthcare and social services providers he dealt with were trained to recognize the harms of work-related stress or domestic violence. During the first phase of the provincial fatality investigation, which began last year, hearings focused on the involvement of police and provincial health and firearms officials. Last week, the investigation heard from members of the Desmonds family and his close family wives. The investigation shifted its focus today to the involvement of federal governments in the tragic issue. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 23, 2021. Loading … Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos