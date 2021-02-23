Village Farms International Advises Texas Greenhouse Operations to Continue Uninterrupted and Announces Conference Call Time for the Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020

The company will report the fourth quarter and the end of the year Financial results through news reporting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 IN 7:00 p.m. and Reception Conference Call the same day at 8:30 am ET

VANCUVER, BC, February 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Villages” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) today advised that operations in TEXAS greenhouse facilities have continued uninterrupted between recent power outages and water supply shortages that have been experienced in many parts of the state as a result of unreasonably cold temperatures and severe weather conditions. company TEXAS greenhouse facilities supply their water needs from local wells and were able to rely on their surplus generator systems for their electricity requirements.

The company also announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results of its fourth quarter and 2020 Tuesday, March 16, 2021 IN 8:30 am ET. Participants can access the conference call by calling (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191, or online at: https://bit.ly/3shX6Z8.

For those who are unable to attend the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived again by both telephone and Internet starting approximately one hour after the end of the call. To access the archived conference call by phone, dial (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056 and enter the passcode 5894379 followed by the pound key. The phone call will be available until Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at midnight (ET). The conference call will be archived on the Village Villages website at http://villagefarms.com/investor-relation/investor-calls.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms is one of the largest and longest growing greenhouses in North America. The company utilizes decades of experience in large-scale, low-cost agriculture as a supplier of vertically integrated products to pursue the possibilities of Consumer Consumer Goods Packaged with high value, high growth, in plants with cannabis and CBD in North America and select international markets.

Canadian subsidiary of the entire company, British Columbiabased on Pure Sunfarms, is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest greenhouse manufacturer and one of the best-selling brands in Canada, and has generated profit for seven consecutive quarters.

In the US, subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws, Village Farms is pursuing a strategy to become a leading developer and supplier of branded and labeled white CBD products that target major retailers and companies of consumer-packaged goods. Village Farms has one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country and is strategically positioned to leverage its agricultural experience and operational expertise and Pure Sunfarms products, to pursue potential high THC cannabis opportunities when legally permitted do it.

Internationally, Village Farms evaluates and targets selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD options with significant long-term potential, with an initial focus on Asia-Pacific region through its investments in AustraliaHigh-based international.

