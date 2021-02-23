International
Summary of information NB COVID-19: No new cases are reported for the first time in 2 months
For the first time in more than two months, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.
Public Health did not hold a live update on Tuesday, but in a press release confirmed that no new cases were reported and the number of active cases dropped to 75.
The last time no new cases were reported was December 20th. Cases began to rise sharply about two weeks after the holiday season, with a return to red regeneration levels for some areas and a complete blockage for the Edmundston region.
The seven areas of the province are now in the least restrictive phase of recovery, with no active cases in two of those areas: the Fredericton region and the Campbellton region.
However, the chief health officer called for caution in announcing the zero issue count.
“While we have had great success in slowing down the spread of the virus in New Brunswick, we need to remain vigilant,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, adding that residents should be tested for “any symptoms” of COVID-19.
“Do not assume it is a cold or allergy,” Russell said. “Do not risk your health or the health of your family, friends and community.”
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,424. Nine people have recovered since Monday for a total of 1,322 recoveries. There have been 26 deaths, and the number of active cases is 75.
Two patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care. A total of 224,932 tests have been conducted, including 909 since Monday’s report.
List of symptoms released as a reminder
Public Health prepared the news for zero new cases reported Tuesday with a reminder that New Brunswickers should be tested for any COVID-19 symptoms and included the following list as a reminder:
- fever
- new cough, or worsening of chronic cough
- sore throat
- runny nose
- headache
- new beginning of fatigue
- diarrhea
- loss of sense of taste
- loss of smell
- in children, purple marks on fingers and toes
People with two or more symptoms should self-isolate and takeonline self-assessmentor call 811 to get tested. People with only one symptom are not required to isolate themselves, but may require testing, the department noted.
