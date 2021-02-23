BJP discusses the survey strategy





A core group of the Bharatiya Janata Party, formed to address conflict and factionalism in the Rajasthan party unit, met here on Tuesday to highlight the failure of Congress governments on all fronts and to review strategies for the upcoming by-elections. Assembly for four seats. The 16-member group includes former Prime Minister Vasundhara Raje as a member. The meeting, which took place a day before the budget was scheduled to be presented to the Assembly, took decisions on holding party committee sessions, celebrating the founding day of the BJPs on April 6 and launching a campaign against the Congress-level government. of tehsil from 6 to 14 March. The main group met under the shadow of a letter written by about 20 MLA parties, considered close to Ms. Raje, for the parties of State President Satish Poonia complaining about being ignored in the Assembly. Significantly, the Opposition BJP has no Speaker in the House. Ms. Raje, who had passed the first meeting of the main groups on January 24, attended Tuesday’s meeting and gave suggestions for strengthening the party at the grassroots level by mobilizing public opinion. BJP national secretary-general and charge d’affaires Arun Singh, who attended the meeting as a special guest, told reporters that party workers would expose the ruling Congress, stressing his failure to fulfill promises to remove the full loan from agriculture and disbursement of unemployment benefits. Mr Singh said the benefits of the agricultural sector laws in the Centers, which would facilitate a doubling of farmers’ incomes, would be explained to growers in rural areas. Congress is anti-farmers. In a state like Rajasthan, the Congress government has failed to implement crop security and expand the benefits of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, he said. Visit to Naddas BJP President JP Nadda will visit Jaipur on March 2nd to attend a meeting of the newly formed State executive parties, he said. Dates for the number of Assembly polls in Riceamand, Sujangarh, Vallabhnagar and the Sahara, required by the death of a BJP and three Congressional MLAs, have not yet been announced.

