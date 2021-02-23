Recent developments at COVID-19 in Canada on Tuesday, February 23, 2021





Recent developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada (all eastern times): 3:10 p.m. Nova Scotia health officials are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and say laboratory results have identified three more cases of the variant in the UK. The three cases of the variant are unrelated to the three new cases and involve two people in the Halifax area who traveled together, and one person in the western area who is not related to the couple who traveled. People were tested earlier this month and their cases are being investigated again. Officials have identified a total of six cases of the variant in the UK, while the province has a total of 20 active infections. — 2:55 pm Saskatchewan is reporting the first cases of off-road COVID-19 variants. Health officials say the first type identified in the UK was found in two residents in the Regina area. The mutation from South Africa was also discovered in the northern central region of the province and public health is still being investigated. Officials also believe there is an alleged UK-type case of a patient with acute care being transferred to Saskatoon from outside the province. The province also reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 and four other deaths. Officials say there are 174 people in the hospital, with 16 people in intensive care. To date, approximately 62,000 doses of vaccine have been administered. — 1:35 pm Manitoba health officials are not reporting any new deaths from COVID-19 today and 76 new cases. However, the province has also removed eight COVID-19 cases due to data correction, so the net increase is 68. Health officials are advising on a possible exposure to a Perimeter Aviation flight, from Garden Hill to St. Louis. Theresas Point and Winnipeg, on the morning of 17 February. — 1:20 p.m. Quebec will begin vaccinating its general population aged 85 and over starting next week. Prime Minister Francois Legault says anyone born in 1936 or earlier can start registering for an injection on Thursday. Legault says authorities will focus on vaccinating people in the greater Montreal area because of the high number of infections in the region. He made the announcement at the Montreal Olympic Stadium, the site of one of the provinces ’mass vaccination clinics in the future. — 1 afternoon New Brunswick reports no new cases of COVID-19 today. Health officials say the number of active cases reported is 75 and two patients are in hospital with the disease, including one in intensive care. The province has reported a total of 1,424 infections and 26 deaths associated with the new coronavirus. — 12:55 pm Health authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19. Officials say all of the new infections involve people in the eastern health region, where an outbreak has spread across the St. Louis subway area. Johns. Authorities say 50 people have recovered from the virus since Monday and there are now 372 reported active cases of COVID-19 across the province. Five people are in hospital due to illness and officials say two of those people are in intensive care. — 12:30 p.m. Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam says she hopes the provinces and territories will be able to begin relaxing more invasive public health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 before September. Neither Tam nor Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc will set a set date on the move to lift the restrictions. But LeBlanc says the government has noticed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would like all restrictions to be lifted in the UK by June 21st. They say the decision remains with the provinces, but Tam says the early results of the vaccine are very encouraging and she hopes the need for more restrictive public health measures will diminish before the autumn. — 11:10 am The Quebec government is reporting 739 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional pandemic-related deaths. Hospital admissions dropped by nine to 680, but the number of intensive care units increased by three to 120. One death previously attributed to COVID-19 was found to be unrelated, for a total of 10,330 deaths and 283,666 infections in the province since the pandemic began. Prime Minister Franois Legault and Health Minister Christian Dub are expected to outline the provinces’ plan for mass vaccination later today at a news conference. — 11:05 am The Manitoba government says one of the people carrying out the public health orders COVID-19 was attacked while on duty last week. The province says the incident happened in Winnipeg and is currently under investigation. Officials say 27 tickets were issued last week, most of them related to rallies in private homes or abroad. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 23, 2021. Canadian Press

