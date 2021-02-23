Where a vaccination campaign faces skepticism, war and corruption

KABUL, Afghanistan Afghanistan, whose citizens have largely given up on the coronavirus pandemic as an exaggeration or a complete hoax, is now preparing to distribute the first batch of vaccines.

Half a million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, manufactured by an Indian manufacturer, were shipped to the capital, Kabul, from India on 7 February. But the arrival was greeted with indifference by many Afghans, who have opposed government warnings that the virus is a deadly threat to public health.

Cheap, easy-to-maintain vaccine AstraZeneca-Oxford is being distributed as part of the Covax program, a worldwide initiative to buy and distribute vaccines in poor countries for free or at a reduced cost. On February 15, the World Health Organization authorized the use of the vaccine, which requires two doses per person, paving the way for Afghanistan to begin its inoculation campaign.

Global evidence has shown that the vaccine provided complete protection against serious illness and death. But its effectiveness against the first variant of the virus in South Africa is in question, as the vaccine failed a small test to prevent study participants from getting mild or moderate cases of Covid.