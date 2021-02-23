CBI quits wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjees for 1.5 hours | India News





KOLKATA: Officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday questioned the wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee at the couple’s home, arriving at the property exactly three minutes after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee left after a brief visit with family.

The questions, regarding an alleged coal mining fraud in the state, continued for almost an hour and a half. People close to the Banerjee family insisted that Rujira cooperated with CBI officers and the hearing went very well. There was no official word from the CBI about Tuesday’s hearing except that the question was videotaped and that officers would pass Rujira’s answers.

Tuesday’s questions can be divided into two parts, CBI insiders said, with the first half of the hour devoted to some basic questions about the Rujiras family and the next hour or focused on specific questions about identity documents, details of bank account, its knowledge of certain individuals and certain transactions.

The CBI team was led by Biswajit Das police supervisor and consisted of investigating officer Umesh Kumar, who directed the questioning of Rujira’s sister, Menka Gambhir, on Monday. Rujira, in her first response to the CBI announcement, had said she was unaware of the reasons for which she was being questioned.

A source close to the Banerjee family told TOI that Rujira was a Thai citizen due to birth in Thailand. She still holds a Thai passport and an Indian Foreign Citizenship card. Family insiders also told TOI that there was a discrepancy in its PAN and OCI applications. But this mistake has long been corrected and the government of India has also issued her a new PAN card on the basis of which Rujira has submitted her returns, the source added.

The CBI team questions were preceded by a visit by the Bengal CM. Mamata arrived at her nephews’ house at 11.24am and left at 11.33am. The Abhisheks girl saw the CM and returned to her home after looking upset in the eyes of hundreds of camera and media lamps.

CM did not speak to reporters, but a family insider said she went to her nephews’ house not as CM but as the family elder. They are a very close-knit family, he added. Senior officers also monitored the hearing from the agencies office. The team left Banerjee’s house around 1.10pm in two cars with New Delhi license plates and headed to the agency office, where they held several meetings. CBI officials later said they could contact several Thai banks for some details.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos