Moscow President Vladimir V. Putin has made it clear that he does not tolerate dissent, but a new opposition party has flourished.

And this party, with interest, has spoken on the same topics of fighting corruption and oppression that have made opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny the Kremlin’s number one enemy, with the government about to send him to a criminal colony.

The new party thrives even after Mr Navalnys’s own party has been banned. The reasons, say Russian analysts, are to undermine Mr. Navalny, to divert attention from his movement and divide the liberal opposition, providing a veneer of multiparty politics in a country where there are few meaningful electoral elections.

The new party, called Young People, seems to have been set up to attract Mr Navalnys’s followers.

For two decades we lived in a situation of a false choice: either freedom or order, declares its platform. The government, she says, must first stop enemies and traitors to those who have other views.