Mitch Molitor, a senior in agricultural economics from Watkins, Minn., Was named showman general at 95 International Little at North Dakota University on Feb. 13. Gabrielle Young, a senior in veterinary technology from Bismarck, ND, was named reserve champion. Molitor is the son of Ron and Laurie Molitor, and Young is the granddaughter of Joann and Morlen Howard. The 95th International was hosted by the NDSU Saddle and Sirloin Club and held at the Shepperd Arena on the NDSU campus. The International Small Livestock Show is the largest student-led event on the NDSU campus, involving over 300 students, said Jade Koski, head of Little I advertising and a young animal science fellow from Wing, ND. The show features beef, milk show classes, sheep and pig competitions, as well as bacon curing and public speaking. The total showman is determined using a robin-robin race where each species from the general showman is required to show all other species. The winners of each species and other Little I competitions were: milkweed Champion – Molitor Reserve Champion – Emily Middendorf, Sauk Center, Minn., Aged in Animal Science and Crop Science and Weeds, daughter of Gary and Joanna Middendorf VEAL Champion – Kristen Larson, Hoople, ND, senior in animal science and equine science, daughter of Brandon and Sally Larson Reserve Champion – Cale Mouser, Tenstrike, Minn., Beginner in Mechanical Engineering, son of Gib and Michelle Mouser sheep Champion – New Reserve champions – Tasha Pond, Bowman, ND, second in veterinary technology and pre-veterinary medicine, daughter of Jennifer Pond and Tracy Pond porcine Champion – Jacy Hauge, Carson, ND, senior in agricultural communications, daughter of Jaime and Deb Hauge Reserve champions – Emma Torgerson, Sidney, Mont., Beginner in Agricultural Education, daughter of Amy Conlin and Scott Aldin The show also included an initial show split for individuals who had never shown their species competitively. The initial winners were: Dairy – Madysen Mckeever, Schroeder, Minn., Elderly in veterinary technology, daughter of Don and Tina Mckeever Beef – Samantha Bergrud, Fort Ransom, ND, aged in nursing, daughter of Vaughn Bergrud and Beth Brademeyer Sheep – Megan Rodine, Oakes, ND, beginner in agricultural economics, daughter of Kevin and Michele Rodine Pig – Josi Solsaa, Watertown, SD, beginner in animal science, daughter of Greg and Lori Solsaa Other competitions held before February 13 included: Public speaking – where students prepared a talk on the topic of Little I, Pursuing Our Passion E para – Hauge Second – Carissa Dougherty, Annandale, Minn., Beginner in Animal Science and Biology, daughter of Mark and Christy Dougherty Curing the bacon – where the 10 best individual bacons were auctioned off during the Little I night show First – Zachary Kvamme, Kindred, ND, young in agricultural economics, son of Kevin and Tanya Kvamme Second – Hunter Frederick, Flasher, ND, second year student in agricultural systems management and minority in precision agriculture and crop and weed science, son of Wes and Janelle Frederick. Contact: Jade Koski, President of Small Advertising I, 701-400-7088, jade.m.koski @ ndsu.edu







