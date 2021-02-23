Daphne murder suspect Caruana Galizia pleads guilty





Lawyer Marc Sant told CNN, “There was a plea deal … the deal is 15 years in prison.” Muscat will also face financial penalties, he said. Sant noted that he does not represent the other two suspects charged with murder, brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, but he told CNN that they continue to plead not guilty. CNN approached the Malta Criminal Court of Appeal for comment but did not receive an immediate response. Caruana Galizia, 53, was a leading anti-corruption journalist from Malta who was killed in a car bomb near her home in 2017. Her family says she was “killed” because of her work uncovering corruption claimed in the Maltese government. “A person who has admitted his involvement in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia has denied it “her right to life and has denied her her right to enjoy her family, including her grandchildren who were born after she was killed,” said the lawyer representing Caruana Galizia’s family in court, according to a statement issued by the Galicia Daphne Caruana Foundation. “The family expresses hope that this step will begin to lead to full justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia.” In 2016, Caruana Galizia broke a story about a string of Panama-based undercover companies linked to Maltese politicians on her blog, including allegations of corruption against the wife of Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (no connection to Vincent Muscat). The couple has denied the allegations.

