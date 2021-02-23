International
Funding news for global health researchers 22 February 2021
COVID-19 is an evolving, rapidly evolving situation.
COVID-19 public health information from the US CDC | COVID-19 research information from US NIH | COVID-19 resources for global health researchers
On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research. Updates are usually distributed once a week.
Funding opportunities
NIH funding opportunities focusing on global health and foreign cooperation.
Fogarty Global Trauma and Injury Training Program (Optional Clinical Exam D43) (RFA-TW-21-003)
issued by Fogarty in collaboration with NIH partners the National Institute of Neurological and Stroke Disorders (NINDS) and the Women’s Health Research Office at NIH.
Date of Receipt of Application: 16 April 2021
More information about Fogarty Global Trauma and Injury Training program.
Cancer Prevention, Detection, Diagnosis and Treatment Technologies for Global Health (Optional Clinical Exam U01) (RFA-CA-21-030) by the NIH National Cancer Institute (NCI)
Date of Receipt of Application: 2 June 2021
The National Center for Cancer Institutes for Global Health will host a webinar to address frequently asked questions about this funding opportunity on Thursday, February 25, 2021. details from NCI to access the webinar.
Global Infectious Disease Research Training Program (Optional Clinical Exam D43) (PAR-21-120)
Date of receipt of application: 3 August 2021, 3 August 2022, August 3,2023
More about Fogarty’s Global Infection Sisease (GID) research training program.
NIH and FDA funding opportunities for which foreign organizations, foreign affiliates of US organizations and / or other foreign affiliates may apply.
- Innovation for the discovery of tuberculosis vaccines (ITVD) (Clinical Exam R61 / R33 not allowed) (RFA-AI-21-007)
Date of Receipt of Application: June 30, 2021
- Physiological-based Pharmacokinetic Models (PPPK) calculating vehicle absorption and evaporation / co-solvents after application of generic dermatological products (U01) Optional Clinical Trial (RFA-FD-21-019)
Date of Receipt of Application: 22 April 2021
- Efficient and innovative natural history studies addressing unmet needs in rare diseases (Clinical trials R01 not required) (RFA-FD-22-001)
Application Acceptance Dates: 15 February 2022; 13 February 2024
- The regulatory science of tobacco (R01 Optional Clinical Trial) (RFA-OD-21-002)
Date of receipt of application: 14 July 2021, 15 February 2022, 14 July 2022, 14 February 2023
NIH Announcements of Special Interest (NOSI) that may be of interest to global health researchers.
- Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): National Research Service Award (NRSA) F32 Postdoctoral Scholarship Applications by individuals from diverse backgrounds, including under-represented minorities (JO-EY-21-001), issued by the NIH National Eye Institute (NEI) and the National Institute for Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD)
Note: An individual may request support for training abroad.
Funding News
NIH funding news that may be relevant to global health researchers.
- Reminder: NIH Natural Disaster Policy Winter Storms (JO-OD-21-067)
Next deadlines
