Sandbox Test: Crew FAQ 2.0 | General News

Crew mechanics 2.0 and changes

1. Why did you decide not to add new benefits and skills, as many players suggested, and decided to rework the crew system?

The current in-game crew system has not changed for a very long time (since 2012) and it became clear that a number of mechanics and aspects of the crew system needed improvements and changes. The main directions in which we plan to develop the crew system are:

improving the user experience when interacting with the crew system,

Increasing the diversity of skills and benefits (talents),

creating a transparent system of progress with clear and achievable goals,

improving crew management interfaces and tools.

To bring these ideas to life, we have seen a number of solutions. In the end, it all turned out to be “half measures” that did not radically change the situation. So we decided not to focus on specific aspects, but to completely rework the current crew system.

2. Is there a release date?

There is currently no exact release date for Crew 2.0. Currently, the most important and highest priority task is to collect feedback from players who tried the suggested system in the Sandbox test. Play the game, share your comments, fill out the questionnaires – your feedback will form the basis on which the future of Crew 2.0 will be built.

3. Can you briefly describe how the new crew system differs from the old one (eg Sixth Sense, variability, interfaces, etc.)

1. The crew of a vehicle will now be represented by a single Commander in the Garage, but everything will remain unchanged in battle.

2. The skills system has been reworked with Training Plans, new skills and talents.

3. A new game entity (Instructors) has been added.

In addition to these changes, a number of aspects will become more comfortable and more convenient for players – all Commanders will have the benefit of Sixteen Sense, a crew will be able to “remember” up to 3 vehicles of the same nation and class, there will be a wide variety of skills as well as the ability to unlock and improve several skills at the same time, etc.

4. What will be converted automatically?

You can find more detailed information about the crew conversation process in the main guide.

5. What will happen to the unique crew members?

According to our concept, all the special crew members (Snow Maidens, Chuck Norris, Battle Pass heroes, etc.) will become valuable new characters – Instructors. They will provide additional Skill Points (above the 10-point limit) to the crew and increase the experience gained after each battle.

6. What are instructors and what rewards do they offer?

All special crew members will be transformed into new valuable game entities – Instructors. Up to four instructors can be assigned to a crew. This functionality will be unlocked for free as the crew level increases (at Levels 15, 30, 45 and 60). Instructors are divided into three Classes (III, II and I). The higher the class, the more XP the battle crew gets and the more Skills Points are provided by the Instructor within the Training Plan. If a single crew member had their own voice, the Instructor would retain it.

7. Why are conversion operations not automated and how can I convert an old crew into a new one?

The crew conversion will be performed manually for each individual vehicle and the players themselves will be involved in the process. It may not seem very convenient, but we do not want to make conversion-related decisions for you. Only the players themselves have to decide how to use such a valuable resource as the Crew Experience.

When manually converting a crew, the total experience of all crew members in the vehicle will be divided by the number of members. As a result, the new crew will receive the average value of all the experience gained by the old crew. Depending on the amount of experience, the new crew will immediately receive a certain Crew Level as well as the benefits corresponding to it. This ensures that experienced teams will retain their experience in the new system.

