Ontario climbers trapped on ice ground rescued by OPP after fleeing 3km from shore

Ontario Provincial Police are celebrating as they were able to safely rescue a pair of climbers who were trapped in a piece of ice moving in the Gulf of Georgia on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Lake Cyprus Road in Bruce Peninsula National Park near Tobermory, Ont., Around 2:30 a.m. to hear from a pair of lost climbers, went off the trail and ended up on a piece of ice that broke off the Coast .

“We were kind of panicking because the water came in so fast,” one of the climbers told a 911 operator in a rescue video released by OPP. “We did not know what to do and so we saw around us. And I realized how fast it was going between the shore and us and then we knew we needed help,” the climber added.

In addition to the call from the climbers, many eyewitnesses in the park also called the police tonotifitem of the couple who was going.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) from Trenton sent a Hercules plane to hold the mountaineering files so that an OPP plane could pick them up.

“[The rescue]really left unhindered, “said Gray Bruce OPP Const. Rick Sadler.” All emergency personnel were able to make the shoreline, they were able to have visual contact with the parties, climbers were able to communicate through our dispatcher 911 and the JRCC aircraft was able to surround the area, provide views and locations accurate helicopter “.

Sadler said that at the time of the rescue, the ice had been removed for nearly three miles from shore.

“The helicopter was able to stay suspended just a few feet off the ground. The pilot on board was able to hold the aircraft still while the other pilot was able to assist the climbers on the plane itself,” Sadler said.

“It is absolutely unbelievable to think about the personal danger in which the helicopter and crew put themselves, as well as the imminent danger to these climbers. It must have been very disturbing to be on board on both sides of this scenario.”

Sadlersaid said that while this story had a happy ending with no injuries to any of the parties involved, this is not always the case.

With temperatures fluctuating this time of year, Sadler said coastlines are extremely volatile and should be avoided.

“Just take care of your personal safety and do not get on the ice under any circumstances if you can avoid it,” he said, adding that those who should go near the coastline should never go alone and always have a cell phone. and a stick or rope they can throw for help.