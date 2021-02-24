Marriott International appoints Anthony Capuano as new CEO and Stephanie Linnartz as President

The Board of Directors of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) announced today that Anthony Tony Capuano has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and has joined the Board of Directors of the companies, effective immediately. He was previously President of the Group, Global Development, Design Services and Operations. The Board of Directors also announced that Stephanie Linnartz, formerly President of the Group, Consumer Operations, Technology and Emerging Businesses, has been appointed President, effective immediately. Appointments of Mr. Capuano and Mrs. The Linnartzs follow the sudden passing of Marriott President and CEO Arne Sorenson on February 15, 2021.

Tony has played a critical role in the Marriotts’ growth over the past decade, said JW Bill Marriott, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Marriott International. He will be a tremendous leader as we continue to advance our growth strategy as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic market dynamics. He works diligently and pragmatically with the franchisee owner and our community and has been steadfast in ensuring that Marriott brings operational excellence and superior customer experience to our properties. Tony has a deep appreciation for the thousands of Marriotts associates who ultimately deliver on the promises of our customers and brands and know he will be an excellent administrator of our culture. Together with Stephanie in the role of President and the rest of our extraordinary leadership team, Marriott could not have been in better hands, said Mr. Marriott.

I am honored to be appointed to take over the Marriott, but it is a bitter moment, said Mr. Capuano. Arne was a mentor, a champion and a friend to each member of his close leadership team. It is because of Arnes’ efforts that we are prepared to move forward with this transition. Together, we will advance the strategy we have set, which is laser focused on recovery, expansion, providing opportunities for our partners, maintaining constructive relationships with our owners and franchisees, providing safe and innovative experiences for guests and our customers, and building value for our shareholders.



Anthony Capuano

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Capuano, 55, was President of the Group, Global Development, Design and Operations Services. In this role, he was responsible for leading global development and design efforts and overseeing the enterprises of the Global Operations discipline. During Mr. Capuano’s tenure as global development manager, the company increased its footprint from just over 3,200 properties in early 2009 to over 7,600 properties by the end of 2020. In addition, Mr. Capuano has overseen the tremendous growth and the globalization of the Marriotts development pipeline to 498,000 rooms on December 31, 2020, with more than half of the pipeline representing projects outside the U.S. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Capuano led Marriotts work on its Commitment to It initiative. Clear, which was created to improve the Marriotts already essential cleaning protocols to provide extra peace of mind for travelers.

Mr. Capuano began his Marriott career in 1995 as part of the Market Planning and Feasibility team. Between 1997 and 2005, he led the Marriotts’ full development efforts in the Western United States and Canada. From 2005 to 2008, Mr. Capuano served as Senior Vice President of Full Service Development for North America. In 2008, his responsibilities expanded to include all of the US and Canada and the Caribbean and Latin America, and he became Executive Vice President and Chief Global Development Officer in 2009. Mr. Capuano began his professional career in Laventhol and Boston Horwaths-based Leisure Advisory Group. He then joined Kenneth Leventhal and the Companys hosting consultancy group in Los Angeles. Mr. Capuano earned his bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management from Cornell University. He is an active member of the Cornell Hotels Association and a member of the Advisory Board of Deans of the Cornell School of Hotel Management. Mr. Capuano is also a member of the American Real Estate Industry and Housing Associations Financial Advisory Board.

Stephanie Linnartz takes on the role of President

As President, Mrs. Linnartz will be responsible for developing and executing all aspects of the company’s global customer strategy, including branding, marketing, sales, revenue management, customer engagement, digital, information technology, emerging businesses and strategies. loyalty. In addition, Ms. Linnartz will oversee the global development organization Marriotts, which is responsible for the strategic growth of 30 enterprise accommodation brands, as well as the functions of global design services and operations. Mrs. Linnartz will also lead the enterprise progress on issues including the intersection of technology and hospitality, the continued growth of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty platform, the excellence of our brand portfolio and environmental sustainability.

Stephanie has a leadership history and a clear vision of how our core accommodation business, travel platform initiatives and loyalty strategies can work together to accelerate growth, said Mr. Stephanie. Marriott. Her in-depth experience throughout our business will enable her to work perfectly with our owners and franchisees, innovate for our guests and customers, and support new opportunities for our partners. Tony and Stephanie are exactly the CEO and President we need as we continue to move forward towards recovery and growth in the years to come.

Every member of the leadership team feels a deep sense of loss in Arnes passing. He was not just a friend and a leader to us, he was a guide to the hospitality industry, said Ms. Linnartz. The best way to honor Arnes memory is to keep moving the company forward. It is my privilege to take on the role of President and work with Tony and the rest of the executive team to ensure a smooth transition and to successfully execute our strategy.



Stephanie Linnartz Cade Martin

Prior to this appointment, Ms. Linnartz, 52, was Group President, Consumer Operations, Technology and Emerging Businesses, where she was responsible for branding, marketing, sales, revenue management, customer engagement, digital, information technology, emerging businesses and loyalty strategies. Mrs. Linnartz played a key role in Starwood Hotels & Resorts’ acquisition of Marriotts, overseeing the integration of critical business systems including bookings, property management, revenue management and loyalty. In 2019, under its leadership, the company combined Marriott and Starwood loyalty programs to create the world’s largest loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy, which currently has more than 147 million global members.

Mrs. Linnartz, who began her Marriott career in 1997, served as Chief Global Trade Officer from 2013 to 2019; Global Officer, Sales and Revenue Management from 2009 to 2013; Senior Vice President, Global Sales from 2008 to 2009; Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Planning and Support from 2005 to 2008; and before that, various roles in Marriotts Finance and Business Development Department. She currently serves on the board of directors of The Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement vendor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Holy Cross College, where she is a member of the Board of Trustees and earned her Master of Business Administration from William and Mary College.

