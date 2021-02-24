Global Citizen Reveals Recovery Plan for Special World and Incoming Publications





The initiative is supported by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, HER, Hugh Jackman, Idris Elba, Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Rachel Brosnahan, Usher and others.

Global Citizen, the international advocacy organization, today announced its World Recovery Plan, a one-year campaign and a series of events designed to improve the planet into five categories. These include ending COVID-19 and the famine crisis, resuming learning, protecting the planet, and advancing equality. Detailed framework presented in full and presented to organizations website is being supported by leaders across the music and entertainment industry including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Femi Kuti, HER, Hugh Jackman, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Jonas Brothers, Lang Lang, Lars Ulrich, Miley Cyrus, Rachel Brosnahan, SuperM, UsherandYemi Alade. Ambassadors of Global Citizens JillandOlivia Vedderhave also signed. “While COVID-19 has affected every individual on the planet, the impact of pandemics on the most vulnerable, especially those living in extreme poverty, has been devastating, leaving people worse off than they were, even just a year ago. More “1.5 billion children have dropped out of school and millions of families are starving. But the action we are taking together can make a difference,” said Chopra Jonas, Global Citizen’s ambassador. “By using our voices to call on world leaders, corporations and philanthropists to grow and take urgent action, and by supporting the World Recovery Plan, we can affect millions of lives for good now, not later.” The campaign will include a special global broadcast, broadcast in May, which will be directed towards helping to overcome vaccine reluctance as it gathers governments to distribute vaccines evenly. The special is said to be in collaboration with the European Commission, the World Health Organization, Italy (as the head of the G20), the state of California and iHeartMedia. Additional details are expected in the coming weeks. Also in 2021, Global Citizen, in partnership with Teneo, will bring to life the campaign with a series of promising moments and global events with key moments including Global Citizen LIVE, a multi-hour global event featuring shows from Lagos, New York, Paris, SeoulandSydney; and Global Citizen at the G20 Summit, co-organized by the Italian G20 Presidency and the European Commission and held in Rome on 30-31 October. The plans come in the wake of last year One World: Together at home hosted by Global CitizensANDGlobal Goal: Unite for Our Futuree, events that helped mobilize more than $ 1.5 billion in cash grants, with over $ 1.1 billion already disbursed. “A virus everywhere remains a virus everywhere and our goal is to bring together world leaders, artists and entertainers, philanthropists and CEOs to end COVID-19 for all and start a global recovery,” said Hugh Evans, co- founder and CEO of Global Citizen. More information about the plan can be found here.







