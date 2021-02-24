International
EU trade in trouble as more than a fifth of British firms consider cutting exports
Nearly a quarter (23%) of UK exporters to the EU have said they plan to reduce or eliminate their blockchain activity in the next 12 months, following the ratification of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement.
This according to the results of the latest survey of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), in partnership with Moneycorp.
Meanwhile, 44% of UK exporters to the EU said they plan to increase market activity and 27% will consolidate rather than grow. Another 10% plan plans to have no activity in the EU and 13% will reduce activity.
Fieldwork for the study, which received 1,024 responses from British firms in general, 466 of which were exporters to the EU, was undertaken between 18 and 31 January 2021.
Overall revealed, six in 10 firms in the UK plan to increase activity in the domestic market. 28% said they would consolidate rather than grow, 2% said they had no plans to be active in the UK market and 5% would reduce activity.
Among these, UK manufacturers (68%) and firms in the business-to-business (B2B) service sectors (63%) such as finance, law firm or marketing firms are more likely to expect to increase domestic activity.
Less than half (44%) of current UK exporters to the EU either have concrete growth plans or intend to grow without concrete plans. 27% will be consolidated rather than increased.
In contrast, almost a quarter (23%) of UK exporters to the EU either have no plans for activity in the EU export market (10%) or plan to reduce their activity in the EU export market (13%). ) during twelve months.
This follows BCC research released on 11 February, which found that 49% of exporters are having difficulty adapting to changes in trade in goods with the EU.
One-fifth (21%) of firms say currency risk is more troubling than two years ago. Manufacturers (28%) are more likely to report concerns.
READ MORE: Boris Johnson tells UK farmers ‘will not compromise’ on high food standards
Commenting on currency risk management, Lee McDarby, CEO of UK International Payments at Moneycorp said: The research released today is a testament to the strength, suitability and sustainability of our UK businesses, now looking to grow, to thrive and consolidate in new and exciting international markets.
Despite a rapid fire vaccine, seeing the GBP rise in recent weeks, it is safe to say that we are not yet out of currency instability forests and we expect the recovery path to be marked by GBP peaks and troughs. “
When asked if businesses were taking steps to manage currency risk, generally only 9% of respondents were. However, this percentage increased to 19% for producers.
According to research by Moneycorp, many firms in the UK aim to consolidate or grow in non-UK export markets, however proven volatility remains high.
With the pound strengthening by over 20% against the dollar since March 2020, and 8% against the euro, which means that if businesses were to exchange 100,000, this would be a change of $ 25,000 and $ 9,000 respectively.
READ MORE: The Brexit deal is a ‘daily’ battle for producers
BCC co-executive director Hannah Essex said: At a time when making Global Britain a reality is so important, the government needs to do more to help exporters expand their business in the EU.
“Giving short-term grants of up to 2,000 per company is welcome, but a much more ambitious approach, using tax credits to defraud some of the firms of the long-term costs of Brexit, is needed.”
WATCH: What can the abolition of EU labor laws mean for workers in the UK?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]ulletin.com