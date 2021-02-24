I did not know what was in the bag: The driver transporting explosives before the explosion





I do not know what they had in the bag. I was sleeping in my room and they asked me to come with them for some work. As soon as we reached the forest area, I waited outside, and these men came in with the bag. Then an explosion occurred. Sitting in his truck, with blood coming out of his legs, Mohammed Riyaz Ansari explained what happened before the explosion in Karnatakas Chikkaballapur on Tuesday. The Ansaris takeover was used by quarry workers to transport the explosives. I was trying to open the door when the explosion happened. There are injuries to my hands, and a lot is leaking from my legs, he said pointing to injuries, in a video shot on a cell phone shortly after the incident. Six men were killed in a dynamite blast when they allegedly tried to throw illegally secured explosives. An ambulance driver, who transported the injured, said they received a call about the incident around 1.20am. We arrived at the place around 1.40am. We were initially told it was an accident, but when we got to the location, we realized there was an explosion and there were five people. The villagers felt the tremors from the explosion even a kilometer away. I thought the roof of my house was going to fall on me and I ran out of the house, said Venkatappa, a resident of Hirenagavalli, an area near the site of the explosion. D Sudhakar, who is the minister in charge of the district, said the explosives belonged to the quarry closed on February 7 for not storing the explosives properly and for not having an engineer on site. we suspect that for fear of further inspections, the owners should have some employees to move the explosives to a wooded area in Gudibande, about 1 km away from the quarry, he said. The bomb disposal team … said that even the signals from the mobile phones could have caused the explosion. But they are investigating further, Sudhakar said. See also: Karnataka: 6 killed while trying to drop explosives in Chikkaballapur Police have identified three quarry owners and legal action has begun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the dead. Injured by loss of life due to a disaster at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to grieving families. Praying for the injured to recover quickly: Prime Minister, he wrote on Twitter. This is the second such explosion in Karnataka in the last month. On Jan. 22, eight people were killed in a dynamite blast at a railway smelter site in Shivamogga.

