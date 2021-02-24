Thailand welcomes the first tourists with rich list in luxury quarantine





123RF Forty-one tourists from South Korea have gone to the golf quarantine (photo photo).

Fifty-nine wealthy foreign tourists have arrived at a luxury Thai hotel for "villa quarantine". Tourists are from the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Finland. They had converged in Indonesia before resuming leased flights to Phuket. All of them are staying at the Sri Panwa Hotel in quarantine villas. For the first five days of their 14-day quarantine, visitors will be required to stay in their rooms. After that, they can use the facilities inside the hotel premises, Deputy Governor Pichet Panapong explained. Their arrival marks the debut of the quarantine scheme of villas in Thailand.

Upon arrival at Phuket Airport, the tourists completed their immigration and customs procedures before being taken to the X-Terminal building inside the Covid-19 airport review complex. Afterwards, they were taken to the hotel, Pichet said. Meanwhile, Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesman at the Covid-19 Situation Management Center (CCSA), said the first batch of 41 South Korean tourists has been quarantined for the golf course. They are staying at Artitaya Golf & Resort, and under the golf quarantine tourists must stay at approved golf resorts for 14 days, during which they can play golf and engage in other outdoor activities under strict measures. disease control. After completing their 14-day quarantine at the Nakhon Nayok golf resort, South Korean tourists will fly to Chiang Mai to play golf there. They are expected to spend about 13 million baht (NZ $ 587,879) during their two-month stay in Thailand. – Bangkok Post

