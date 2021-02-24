Golf, sports world react to Tiger Woods car accident | Golf News and Tour Information





The news of the Tiger Woods car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning generated a strong and passionate response from across the country, from former President Barack Obama to a littany of sports stars sharing their prayers and wishes for Woods.

On Tuesday night, Obama wrote on Twitter, “Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight is not a quick cure for golf ALBANIA. If we have learned anything over the years, we will never consider him a Tiger.” .

Speaking to the media earlier this week the WGC event at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla., Justin Thomas, who has approached Woods in recent years, held back tears when asked about the issue.

I have a stomach ache. It hurts when you see one of your closest friends in an accident, and I just hope it ‘s okay, Thomas said. I just worry about his kids, I’m sure they’re trying. Following Thomas’s press conference, the rest of the scheduled interviews were canceled for the day.

Shortly after Thomas was completed PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan issued a statement: We are aware of the Tiger Woods car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he leaves the operation. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.

Adam Scott, who is also in the WGC field this week, said the news was “sick”.

Hes our hero here, ” Scott told PGATour.com. “You think guys like Tiger and Kobe Bryant are untouchable, but they are not. I hope it ‘s good.

Augusta Natonal chairman Fred Ridley joined the Woods Wish Choir. “Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family and the news of his accident is shocking to all of us,” Ridley said. “We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time. R&A also offered their support to Woods: Our thoughts are with Tiger and his family at this time. We wish them all good for his healing.

Many players went on Twitter to send their messages to the big winner 15 times. [Tiger Woods], just saw the terrible news. We know how strong you are, we have seen it a hundred times, wrote Justin Rose. Hoping and praying you are my good friend. Another English friend Ian Poulter added, Thoughts are with Tiger Woods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and hope the injuries are not bad.

Bryson DeChambeau, who has been a frequent practical partner of Woods, also went on social media. Broken and shocked heart when I heard about the Tiger Woods accident today, said the reigning US Open champion. My thoughts and prayers are with him for a full recovery. Rickie Fowler, another friend and practical friend of Woods, said on Instagram, “I have seen what you are capable of and where you can go back.”

Patrick Reed called Woods his idol. ““I was so lucky to be teammates and friends with him,” Reed said. Right now all my thoughts are with him and his family for a speedy recovery. ” Harris English wrote, Prayer up, for Woods, while others like Ben An and CT Pan tweeted emoji in support.

Jack Nicklaus gave a similar tone in sending his love. Barbara and I just heard about the Tigers accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned, Nicklaus said. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers in this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful operation and all the best for a full recovery. Gary Player said he was praying “Not to be too serious”, with Tom Watson writing “Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your Tiger family. We wish you all a full recovery. “

Ernie Els, one of Woods’ rivals at his best, called Tuesday “disturbing.” ““We’ve been friends for a very long time, obviously I’m worried about his well-being,” Els wrote on Twitter. He has always been a warrior and I hope he recovers completely very soon. Phil Mickelson later said, “We are all pulling Tiger for you. We are very sorry that you and your family are going through this difficult time. “Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery.”

Support extends golf boundaries. Sports legends like Alex Rodriguez and Michael Phelps were among those who kept Tiger in mind. ““Praying for my brother as we all look forward to more news,” Rodriguez wrote. Thinking about him and his whole family. Phelps added: “Prayer for Tiger Woods. Current NBA All-Star and golf lawyer Steph Curry told Woods “Stay strong.”

According to Woods agent Mark Steinberg, Woods is currently in operation. The LA County Sheriff’s Department told a Los Angeles subsidiary of CBS that Woods’ injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

(This post will continue to be updated.)

