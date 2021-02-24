Nitish Kumar gets objection, presents the story of the turn in Bihar

Bihar Prime Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday disputed the opposition’s confession with point-by-point objections and presented the story of the state rise under his government amid frequent squabbles with opposition (LoP) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

At one point, when Kumar referred to his experience with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Tejashwi intervened, asking him to tell it, Kumar replied: When I was in the Center, you were in your lap. I even took you in my lap.

He also took over Congress leaders for prayers for the reopening of liquor stores in the state by showing them their form of party membership to underline that their position was contrary to a clause of their party membership criteria .

It (the form of membership in Congress) says members will not touch alcohol, but here they do the opposite, even though the decision to impose a total ban on the state was taken after a unanimous decision of all members, Kumar said.

While responding to governments on the debate over the thanksgiving move for the governors ‘speech at the two-chamber joint session, Kumar spoke at length about his governments’ achievements, including how the state responded during the Covid-19 pandemic to record testing higher per million and lower mortality rate, large decline in infant and maternal mortality, 86% immunization and plans to make a self-sufficient Bihar. However, the Opposition staged a retreat in the middle of his response.

CM said the government was working on an agreement with the Tata technical group to train young people in the state in areas such as electric vehicle maintenance, pre-welding, 3D printing and so on. Establishing centers of excellence in industrial training institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics in the state. We have also sought permission from the Center since 2007 for ethanol production and there has also been one Proposal 210,000 crore. However, the Center denied it. Now the Center has made a policy for him, he added.

Kumar said the government took any crime incident seriously and noted that according to the National Crime Registration Office (NCRB), Bihar was ranked 25th in terms of the number of known offenses, contrary to what the opposition tries to portray while responding to Tejashwis attacking law and order. It was the 23rd earlier. In a society, the wrongdoers are always there, but the government has been able to establish the rule of law, Kumar added.

CM said opposition parties should consider the 10.5% growth rate achieved by the state in 2019-2020 to understand how far it has come since 2004-05. The size of the budget has been increased by simply 23,885 crore up to 218,000 crore since then, while per capita income has increased by 7,954 to 50,765, resulting in significant improvement in living standards and increase in business activities, said Nitish Kumar.

When Kumar referred to the power supply for every household across the state, Tejashwi intervened, saying there was no electricity generation in the state and energy levels were among the highest. Kumar stressed that energy consumption had reached 5932 mw and Bihars move to install prepaid meters to address billing complaints were praised by the Center. We are also providing highly subsidized electricity to agriculture and we have asked for a nation, an energy tariff, but tell me if there was electricity in the villages before 2006, he asked.

Claiming that there had been a phenomenal increase in agricultural production and productivity compared to 2004-05, Kumar said now the emphasis was on organic farming and climate-smart farming to adapt to change. The government is already working as part of its 7 Solutions (Part-2) campaign to provide water to every farm, while the procurement of agricultural products has reached record levels. Procurement of the square this year amounted to 35.59-greed, he said.