Innovators of Compassion International and Baylor University Challenge to solve the education crisis





RESOURCES COLORADO, Colo., February 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Compassion International and Baylor University announced today “Christian Collective for Social Innovation“(CCSI), another exciting initiative in them consortium to bring global human prosperity to children and families in poverty. CCSI will create a trusted Christian platform where innovators will get the capital, knowledge, relationships and publicity you will need to solve the world’s most important challenges. The first phase of CCSI is “The Challenge of Social Innovation, “which invites innovators and entrepreneurs around the world including Baylor students and young people from Compassion and alumni to focus specifically on the problems posed to education systems at the Center and South America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants will be invited to compete in a multi-stage review process; and the finalists will be organized into a group, where they will receive funding, mentoring and implementation support for valuable solutions to these problems. “Compassionately registered children and youth, as well as our graduates, are great resources to help lift this generation out of poverty,” he shared. Sidney Muisyo, senior vice president of global programming at Compassion. “Our goal is to bring together funding, organizations, mentors, groups and young people to creatively solve social problems. We can partner with existing organizations that are early stage entrepreneurs and innovators who can help young people. of compassion to equip and encourage to unite as part of the solution. “ The second phase of CCSI will be completed with compassion and local church staff at the Center and South America, where solutions from the “Social Innovation Challenge” will be implemented in a local context. “Our goal is to change the world and empower people who know the problems, who know the issues, who have lived them and had that experience,” said Dr. Jeremy Vickers, associate vice president of foreign affairs in Baylor. The Christian Collective for Social Innovation embodies the vision of connecting God’s people across the globe by utilizing our collective resources, providing new resources, and advising and empowering changers. urgent and complex around the globe, we believe the good news of God’s hope will spread throughout the world. ” To learn more or apply for CCSI’s “Social Innovation Challenge”, innovators and entrepreneurs can visit baylor.edu/externalaffairs/compionion. For more information on the Compassion-Baylor partnership, see our site partnership notice. About Compassion International

Founded in 1952, International Compassionis a Christian child development organization that works to free children from poverty in the name of Jesus. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty. Compassionate partners with more than 8,000 churches in 25 countries to offer its holistic child development program to over 2.2 million infants, children and young adults. His child sponsorship program has been proven through independent, empirical research. circle Baylor University

Baylor Universityis a private Christian University and a nationally ranked research institution. The University offers a vibrant campus community of more than 19,000 students mixing interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Registered in 1845 by the Republic of TEXAS through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest University continuously operating at TEXAS. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 90 countries to study a wide range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions. MEDIA CONTACT:

Allison Wilburn (Meggers)

219-384-8177

[email protected] BURIMI Compassion International Similar links www.compassion.com

