TY Lin International Group tidings





TY Lin International’s Dublin Connection Named Transportation Project 2020 by the Western Pennsylvania Society of Engineers TY Lin International (TYLI), a globally recognized full service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that Dublin Link in Dublin, Ohio, has been named the 2020 Transportation Project by the Western Pennsylvania Society of Engineers (ESWP). TYLI served as Prime Consultant for the final sign-on pedestrian bridge project over the Scioto River. Underlining the important contributions that engineers make to society, the annual ESWP Project Awards recognize outstanding projects based on Technical Innovation, Commercial Success, and Benefits to Society. The new Dublin Link serves as a critical transport link for pedestrians and cyclists and connects the site of the Next Riverside Crossing Park on the east side of the river with the Dublin Dublin commercial, residential and retail businesses on the west side. TYLI worked with the City of Dublin to develop the unique bridge concept, which resulted in a collaboration between TYLI and Architect, Endrestudio of Emeryville, California. Dublin Link, with aesthetic elegance, 760 meters long, follows an extension of the “S” curve, with a steel superstructure passing through the “eye” of the concrete pillar tower without any vertical support. The deck is a steel box crossbeam with an asymmetrical “V” shape, which changes shape as users pass while maintaining a clear deck width of 14 feet from end to end. The pillar has a total height of 176 meters and measures a dramatic height of 110 meters from the standing surface to the top of the tower. “The Dublin Connection not only serves as an essential crosswalk for pedestrians and cyclists, but is also an important structure that represents the growth and vibrancy of the city, its residents and Franklin County communities,” said Dan Fitzwilliam, PE, TYLI i Senior Bridge Engineer. “On behalf of TY Lin International, the City of Dublin and our project partners, we are honored to accept the 2020 Transportation Project from the Western Pennsylvania Society of Engineers.” TYLI joined its project partners in receiving the Transportation Project of the Year Award at the ESWP Annual Engineering Awards Banquet on February 25, 2021. About the Society of Engineers of Western Pennsylvania: The Western Pennsylvania Society of Engineers (ESWP) is registered to advance the professions of engineering, architecture and applied sciences through technical activities, public service participation and social organizations. ESWP also represents the annual International Bridge Conference (IBC), the leading arena for the bridge industry in North and South America, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. The IBC attracts over 1,000 bridge owners and engineers, senior policymakers, government officials, bridge designers, construction executives, and suppliers from across the United States and abroad each year. For more information, please visit it website. Photo Credit: Cory Klein Photography, courtesy of the City of Dublin, Ohio

