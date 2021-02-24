Senate hearing on riot security failures. The Malcolm X family demands new investigation into the murder. Canada declares Uighur genocide. 6500 migrants die amid preparations for Qatar World Cup.

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate hearings on security failures during the Capitol riots

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs and the Senate Rules Committee will begin hearings today to determine the cause and nature of security failures before and during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, former Senate Sergeant Michael Stenger and former House Sergeant Paul Irving will speak publicly for the first time since their resignations. The hearings hope to reveal what officials knew about the threat of violence and when and how they responded. Despite days of online chats, the Capitol Police were caught completely unprepared and by an overwhelming majority. This resulted in severe injuries to many Capitol officers and the death of at least one.

The hearing will also seek to clarify the reasons for the delay in deploying the National Guard. Sund has previously stated that his calls for reinforcement were ignored, but the Pentagon denies this. During the last hearing of former President Trump’s indictment, it was alleged that it was Trump himself who refused to order the Guard to support the Capitol Police. According to those reports, it was former Vice President Mike Pence who ultimately authorized the deployment.

Internal involvement?

It is unclear whether the hearings will be included in the various internal involvement reports. Of the 200+ insurgents arrested since the riots, dozens have claimed meetings with members of the FBI, Secret Service and Capitol Police before the riots. These reports are largely unconfirmed. However, an open letter from Senate Democrats pointed the finger at some of their colleagues. According to the letter, unnamed members of Congress, known to support extremist views, were grazing groups with dubious views around the Capitol in the days before the riots.

The Malcolm X family demands the reopening of the murder investigation

Malcolm X’s daughters are calling on NYC prosecutors to launch a new investigation into their father’s death. They cite new evidence in the form of a Letter from the late NYPD officer. The letter claims that the NYPD and the FBI were involved in the 1965 assassination attempt.

In his deathbed letter, former NYPD officer Raymond Wood confessed his role in the murder. Wood said he was under orders from his NYPD overseers to ensure members of Malcolm X’s security details were arrested ahead of a public speech by the activist and minister.

Three members of the Nation of Islam, with whom X had parted ways shortly before his death, were finally convicted of the assassination. Independent historians and investigators have raised questions about these convictions. Late last year, following a petition from the Innocence Project, New York District Attorney Cy Vance announced a review of those sentences. Two of the convicts remain in jail, but one has died since then.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Canada joins US in declaring Uighur genocide

The Canadian Parliament has voted overwhelmingly to join the US in declaring China’s systematic repression of its Uighur Muslims a genocide. They also passed a amendment calling on the International Olympic Committee to cancel the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics if the genocide continues.

The vote went to 266-0, with support from all opposition parties and a handful of MPs from the ruling Liberal Party. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers abstained. Trudeau has been reluctant to label China’s campaign against Uighurs as “genocide,” saying more information is needed.

The Government of Canada is not alone in this fence sitting in the West. European governments have also been significantly silent on the issue. China’s growing influence in world markets, fed in part by forced Uighur labor, has effectively stifled the international response. Partly due to a recent major commercial treatment, China recently overtook the US as the EU’s dominant trading partner.

Qatar: More than 6,700 migrant workers die in World Cup preparations

A Guardian investigation has found that more than 6,500 migrant workers, mostly from Asia, have died in Qatar since 2011. The vast majority of them came to the Gulf state in search of work since 2010 when Qatar won the right to host the 2022 World Cup. Since then, the country has embarked on an extraordinary construction program in preparation for the games. Most of these construction jobs are carried out by migrants, who pay thousands of dollars in “recruitment fees” just for the right to work in Qatar.

Between 2011 and 2020, 6,751 workers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka died. This does not include deaths among workers from other countries that send thousands of workers to Qatar, such as the Philippines and Kenya. The circumstances of their death are somewhat obscure. There has been a high degree of creative accounting on the part of the Qatari government when it comes to counting deaths and determining their causes. The vast majority of mostly young, healthy workers are listed as dead from “natural causes”. In most cases, no autopsy is performed.

